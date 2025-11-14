Jury awards $12.5 million to Twin Cities girl sexually abused by her figure skating coach

A Hennepin County jury awarded $12.5 million in damages to a Twin Cities woman who was sexually abused by her figure skating coach over the course of two years, starting when she was 14 years old.
After a 10-day trial, the jury determined that Thomas Incantalupo owed his former athlete $7.5 million for past mental and emotional harm, $2.5 million for future mental and emotional harm and $2.5 million as punishment for his behavior.
Incantalupo pleaded guilty to one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2019 for his crime. He is serving a 24-year sentence at Stillwater prison.
Michael Hall III, the attorney for the woman in the case, whom the Star Tribune is not naming because she was a minor victim of sexual abuse, said the trial featured Incantalupo’s attorneys saying his victim was making her story up. He also said Incantalupo argued for the first time that he had been secretly gay his entire adult life and, therefore, couldn’t have sexually assaulted the girl.
His victim said he abused her at least 80 times.
“It was obviously emotionally difficult to do that,” Hall III said of his client’s testimony. “On the other hand, there is something to be said for when a verdict comes back in your favor and acknowledges what happened. I know that she’s deeply grateful for what the jury decided.”
Incantalupo was a highly regarded figure skating coach who had a long history as a skater and member of U.S. Figure Skating. He had coached in Blaine before working at Braemar Figure Skating Club and Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club. He started coaching in 1990, was a master-rated free-skate coach and a coach for Team USA in 2008 and 2010, according to a deleted page on the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club website. His bio said he performed on multiple TV networks.
The girl began figure skating when she was 6 years old, and it became her passion. Her parents hired Incantalupo in 2009, when the girl was 9 years old, on the recommendation of a club where she was skating. He took her on unchaperoned international and national trips for figure skating competitions and began abusing her. He worked out an agreement with her parents to pick her up from school to take her to practice and instead took her to a hotel in Eden Prairie where he would force sex on her.