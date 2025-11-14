Jury awards $12.5 million to Twin Cities girl sexually abused by her figure skating coach

The girl began figure skating when she was 6 years old, and it became her passion. Her parents hired Incantalupo in 2009, when the girl was 9 years old, on the recommendation of a club where she was skating. He took her on unchaperoned international and national trips for figure skating competitions and began abusing her. He worked out an agreement with her parents to pick her up from school to take her to practice and instead took her to a hotel in Eden Prairie where he would force sex on her.