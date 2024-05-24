Jurors have acquitted a massage therapist of sexually assaulting a female client at a Stillwater spa nearly two years ago.

Andrew Teng Yang, 31, of Woodbury was found not guilty Thursday in Washington County District Court of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault on May 29, 2022, at the Just for Me Spa on S. Greeley Street.

The woman shared her accusation against Yang with the spa's manager and the owner, and they fired him that same day.

Laura Perkins, spokeswoman for the Washington County Attorney's Office, said, "We acknowledge the verdict reached by the jury, and we respect their decision."

Yang's attorney, John Arechigo, told that Star Tribune that the jurors "just weren't convinced. ... The way it was presented, there was just too much uncertainty" that the sexual assault occurred as alleged.

Arechigo said that the allegations cost Yang his job "and he hasn't been able to find employment since. There is lots of work to do for him to get his life back."

The attorney said Yang is eligible to have the case expunged from the public record in an effort to protect his reputation, but "we haven't had that discussion yet."