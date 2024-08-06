Jurors convict Twin Cities man of fraudulently receiving more than $1.6M in COVID relief funds

Federal jurors have convicted an Eden Prairie man of fraudulently receiving more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
Harold Bennie Kaeding, 75, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul last week of three counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, and one count of money laundering.
Jurors came back on Friday, the trial’s 10th day, with their verdicts. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.
According to prosecutors:
Between March and May 2020, Kaeding applied for nearly $2.2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs. He used the names of his own close family members to submit the loan applications in the names of six different purported corporate entities.
But these entities filed no tax returns and did not report the payment of wages to a single employee for calendar years 2019 and 2020. Kaeding instead fabricated tax documents, manufactured bank statements and submitted other records to ensure the applications appeared legitimate.