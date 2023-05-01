Jurors have convicted a St. Paul man of murder for the 2021 shooting of another man following an argument.

Larry Rucker, 41, was found guilty last week by a Ramsey County District Court jury of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun in connection with the shooting of Demond "Anton" Bingham, 48, in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in August 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

Court records say Rucker and Bingham were arguing around 10:30 p.m. when Rucker shot at Bingham four times. Three bullets struck a nearby car, and another struck Bingham in the chest. Rucker fled.

Police found a loaded handgun near Bingham that appeared to have not been fired, and medics who responded to the shooting pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman told police that Rucker was jealous because she was socializing with Bingham, according to the criminal complaint.

Along with this case, Rucker's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drug crimes and one for felony theft.

An obituary for Bingham said he was an outgoing father whose smile would light up the room. He was baptized at a young age, encouraging people, and helping the homeless through his Minnesota ministry.