Dakota County jurors have convicted a man of murder for a shooting following a dispute outside an Eagan gas station.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 32, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar on Dec. 18, 2021, at a gas station in the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road.

Ahmed remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the Marathon gas station near the Shoppes of Cedar Grove and found Abukar critically wounded from a shot to the head. Abukar, of Eagan, was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day.

Witnesses reported seeing Ahmed flee toward the mall. Officers arrested Ahmed within minutes and found a 9-millimeter handgun in his pocket that was loaded with the same ammunition they found at the crime scene.

A witness later told investigators that he and Abukar drove to the gas station to meet with two other men. Upon arrival, a passenger in the waiting vehicle got into the back seat of Abukar's vehicle, where he got into an argument over the position of the seat.

The men exited the vehicle, a struggle ensued and Ahmed fired one shot that killed Abukar.