Jurors have convicted a St. Paul man of first-degree murder and other counts for the shooting of a 20-year-old man in early 2021 outside a bar.

Andrew V. Glover, 38, was found guilty in Ramsey County District Court of first-degree murder while committing a felony in connection with the killing of Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul, in the 1000 block of Old Hudson Road near Interstate 94 on Feb. 23, 2021.

Also shot was a 26-year-old woman who survived after being hit in the liver and rib cage.

Glover was also convicted of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of drive-by shooting. Jurors acquitted him of premeditated first-degree murder.

Glover remains jailed ahead of sentencing on Oct. 31. He will receive the mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Court records show Glover has been convicted of at least 14 counts since soon after he became an adult. They include five for drug offenses, three for illegal weapons possession, two for thefts and two for possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as one each for drunken driving, assault and domestic assault.

After his arrest, Glover told investigators that "on his baby's life, he didn't do anything" that led to Hobbs' death, according to the criminal complaint. He added that he drove off alone after the shots were fired.

Glover stopped talking when told that police believe Hobbs was "lured outside and executed" in a dispute over a rumored stolen gun, according to the charges.