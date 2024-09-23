Juror, victim family members call for release of Minneapolis man serving life sentence for murder

During the investigation, police recreated the route Barrientos would have taken from the grocery store to the scene of the crime and told the jury he could have made the drive with plenty of time to shoot Mickelson. The CRU worked with a retired officer from MPD who provided an expert report that rejected that investigation and said the drive likely would have taken more than 33 minutes, making it “improbable, if not impossible, for Barrientos to be the shooter.”