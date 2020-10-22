Some of the biggest names on Twin Cities stages will appear in the Jungle Theater’s just-announced virtual season.

“Jungle Serial” kicks things off with a series of three streaming programs, the first of which starts Nov. 18. The collections of dramas and musical performances will feature, over the course of the season, Ryan Colbert, Rajané Katurah, H. Adam Harris and Dame-Jasmine Hughes in works by JuCoby Johnson, Vie Boheme and Eric Micha Holmes.

The Jungle’s first virtual production, Kate Cortesi’s “Is Edward Snowden Single?,” reteams two actors from the Minneapolis venue’s production of “The Wolves,” Becca Hart and Isabella Star LaBlanc, tackling more than 20 roles.

Directed by the Jungle’s interim artistic director, Christina Baldwin, the madcap comedy explores the friendship of a pair of millennials, one of whom believes she’s in love with the notorious whistleblower. It will play Dec. 1-20.

Subscriptions to the entire season are on sale for $50 per household at the theater’s website. Individual tickets, if they’re still available, will go on sale next month.