Juneteenth events in the Twin Cities Friday ranged from dancing in the streets to somber reflection at the south Minneapolis street corner where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

While the metro area's biggest Juneteenth festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least a dozen events were being held in Minneapolis and other places across the metro area.

A gathering featuring vendors and music was getting underway Friday afternoon in the Target parking lot at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, where protests and rioting took place in the days after Floyd's death.

Raichel Brown grew up going to Juneteenth celebrations in north Minneapolis but said this year "it's really important. It's been around for 155 years and I feel like America is just now acknowledging this history. ... It's a very important holiday and now others are coming on board."

Breyonne Golding, a city planner, said it's important for Americans to celebrate freedom. "I really feel like Minneapolis is going to show the world how to finally do racial healing," she said.

Golding said she usually only sees black people at Juneteenth events. "The fact that people are more aware and really learning about African-American culture and history for the first time is a beautiful thing," she said.

Kenna Cottman performed with Voice of Culture Drum and Dance at the Juneteenth Community Festival and Rally for Justice in north Minneapolis on Friday.

"I think it's a reminder for us to just remember to celebrate where we've come from, and at this point how much further we need to go," said Tiffane Gayle, who came with her family from the North Side. Another reason to go to Lake Street, she said, was that it isn't far from the site of Floyd's death.

"I think for us this celebration is about liberation, it's about freedom, and right now it does not feel as if we have the freedom that some people think that we have here," she said.

Kim Homes said she had tears in her eyes walking up to the Juneteenth celebration. She protested there the week of Floyd's death and was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet. "Just the positive vibe in this is great," she said.

On Chicago Avenue

Outside the CTUL workers center on Chicago Avenue, near the spot where Floyd died, a block party style event with music, food and dancing was underway, with conversations conducted over plates of barbecue and fruit. The event had a particular focus on freedom from police brutality.

There was a reading on the history of Juneteenth and a moment of silence for Floyd. Then the stage was given to Tony Williams, a contributor to the MPD 150 project examining the history of policing in Minneapolis.

"We've had conversations at Juneteenth before about police abolition, but this really felt like an important moment to bring that history to the forefront," he said.

For Williams, of Minneapolis, and others at the event, policing only reaffirms the goals of slavery.

"I think the city is moving toward a new kind of abolition and seeing the connections between this and the abolition we had to go through to get through slavery," Williams said.

Julia Atchison was attending her first Juneteenth after a recent move to Minneapolis. She felt the need to participate this year after Floyd's death.

"The people, the dancing. It means a lot," she said.

Philip Holmes said he's celebrated Juneteenth in Minneapolis for 40 years, a period in which he's seen the event grow.

"I've lived in eight states, and it wasn't until I moved to Minnesota that I actually heard about Juneteenth. The first time I went to Juneteenth was in 1980 — they used to have it over at Phyllis Wheatley Center," he said.

This year's celebration was unique both because of Floyd and the number of events happening across the city, said Holmes, of Minneapolis.

"I love the energy and the festive mood of the people, that's what we want to keep alive and capture in the spirit of George Floyd," Holmes said.

But he added that he wanted "something that's more proactive and substantive. It's good to celebrate and things like that, but we need to change a lot of these laws that that are detrimental to us."

Maiya Hartman said she also celebrates Juneteenth annually, though usually with family and friends. This year, she celebrated by working on a mural to honor Floyd as part of a new artists collective called CreativesAfterDark.

"It's been really important to me, being a part of the movement of black artists getting our work out there. I think a lot of the art in this city is very saturated by nonblack artists," Hartman said. "This is our day, it's an important day for us to be given the space to do so, and to take up that space and to showcase our art, and our voices through our art."

She criticized the Floyd tribute in front of Cup Foods, which she said was largely the work of white artists. ""I think it's really important that we have black people telling our story," she said.

At the State Capitol

With sunny skies and summery temperatures, a rally for reparations outside the State Capitol in St. Paul drew a mask-wearing crowd to listen to speakers and enjoy food, all while trying to keep their distance from each other.

A chain-link fence served as a backdrop for dozens of signs with messages like "Black Lives are Sacred" and "Racism is a Pandemic too!"

A series of speakers made the case for continued pressure on government for social justice for all, including reparations.

"It's going to take not one weapon but all weapons to dismantle the evil that is racism," said the Rev. James Alberts of St. Cloud, president of the faith coalition ISAIAH.

The Black Lives Matter gathering drew a few hundred quiet participants who sat in front of the steps listening to speakers and engaging in call and response chants.

Alberts said the fact that "Black Lives Matter" has to be stated shows there's a problem. "We will no longer allow that problem to go on unstated," he said.

Like many speakers, Alberts referred to Floyd's death. "If they are comfortable with their knee on our neck, they will leave it there," he said, adding: "I'm not afraid of their knee. It's been on my neck."

Monique Cullars-Doty, a St. Paul-based organizer for Black Lives Matter, called on the crowd to push for reparations and wide-ranging economic justice including water rights for indigenous people and legal immigration status for new arrivals.

"We're in this together," she said, adding that if everyone sticks together, "we'll start tearing down the walls of oppression."

"If George don't get it, shut it down!" she chanted. All four former officers involved in Floyd's death must go to prison or, she said, "We'll be rising up again."

Brian Fullman, a Minneapolis-based organizer for ISAIAH, told the crowd to send tweets directed at Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, to pressure the GOP for real changes.

"You can't put Band-aids on cancer," he said after his speech.

Most proposals from the speakers were less about specifics than the need to continue momentum and stick together. One speaker asked for support to turn the torched Minneapolis Police Third Precinct property into a civil rights museum.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Freedom Day in the state and called on the Legislature to make June 19 an annual state holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth marks our country's second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance," according to Walz's proclamation. "We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota — black, indigenous, brown and white — can be safe and thrive."

The proclamation notes that this year's Juneteenth coincides with the 100th anniversary of the lynching of three black men in June 1920 in Duluth, as well as the death last month of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

State holidays are established by the Legislature. Walz said he wants legislative leaders to work with the community on a bill that he could sign into law.

Staff writers Maya Rao, Rochelle Olson and Zoe Jackson contributed to this report.