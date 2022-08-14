Defending champion Juli Inkster shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a one-shot lead in the Land O' Lakes Legends Classic at the Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake.

Alone in second in the senior tour event for LPGA pros and eligible amateurs 45 and over was Becky Iverson at 68. Four golfers were tied for third another shot back, including Michele Redman, the former Gophers women's coach.

Tied with her were Audra Burks, Nicole Jeray and Leta Lindley.

Inkster, a World Golf Hall of Famer, shot a final round 67 a year ago to win the inaugural Legends Classic.

Two ex-Gophers win MMA matches

Two former Gophers athletes won their matches at the Bellator 284 mixed martial arts event on Friday in Sioux Falls. Former Gophers linebacker Bailey Schoenfelder improved to 3-0 in his MMA career by defeating Mark Currier (1-3) via submission on a rear naked choke hold 2:35 into the second round of their heavyweight match.

Mitchell McKee, a former Gophers wrestler, won his Bellator debut, beating Tony Ortega (5-6) by TKO on punches at 1:28 of the second round of their 135-pound bout.

RANDY JOHNSON

Love the Nest, It's Her Time win $100K races

Love the Nest, ridden by Ry Eikleberry, won the $100,000 Minnesota Derby at Canterbury Park on Made in Minnesota night. A $2 bet to win paid $5.20. Stablemate Cousvinnysacanuck was second, losing by a nose. Both are owned by Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata and trained by Joel Berndt.

In the other $100,000 stakes race, It's Her Time took first in the Minnesota Oaks and paid $19. Constantino Roman was the rider, Mac Robertson the trainer.

It's Her Time was bred by Warren Bush of Iowa, who died in June. His family owns the filly. "To be able to come up here after dad passed this summer and getting a win. … Nothing replaces getting your picture taken," said son Chad Bush, "and hey, we got our picture taken, so thanks dad."

Etc.

Minnesota Aurora FC defender Addison Symonds scored the Goal of the Year for the 2022 USL W League season, the league office announced recently. It came in the league title match. From over 25 yards out, Symonds took two touches to set up her shot and rocketed the ball past the league's Golden Glove winner Sydney Martinez of South Georgia Tormenta.

Kion Benjamin, a Gophers sprinter going into his senior season, ran on the Trinidad & Tobago 4x100-meter relay which finished second in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The team had a time of 38.70 seconds, 0.35 behind winning England.

Junior forward Christa Van Loon scored an unassisted goal in the 45th minute and senior keeper Megan Plaschko made three saves as the Gophers tied Iowa State 1-1 on Friday in a women's soccer exhibition match at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Former St. Benedict women's tennis coach and professor emerita Janna LaFountaine died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 63. She coached the tennis team from 2001-06.

The Gophers volleyball program will host an intrasquad scrimmage at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.