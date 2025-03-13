Judicial selection in Minnesota isn’t rigged

Under Walz, we have seen the first Muslim serve on Minnesota Supreme Court and Natalie Hudson as the first Black chief justice; the first Jewish woman as chief judge of the Court of Appeals as well as the first Native American woman and first Native Hawaiian/Asian Pacific Islander on the Court of Appeals, as well as diversity with greater Minnesota appointments. He also restored a female majority to the Supreme Court. (In 1991, Minnesota became the first state in the nation to have a female majority on its highest court.)