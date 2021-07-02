A judge ruled against Britney Spears on Wednesday in her attempt to have her father, Jamie, removed as conservator of her estate.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, first tried to have Jamie removed in November 2020. Her lawyer said at the time she was afraid of Jamie. So far her efforts have failed, and she was formally denied Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Judge Brenda Penny denied the request without prejudice, according to Variety, meaning Britney can file new motions to have her father removed.

Late Tuesday, Jamie Spears curiously called for an investigation into Britney's claims of abuse. In explosive testimony last week, Britney detailed the draconian nature of the conservatorship, including that she is forced to use an IUD and not allowed to have children or drive a car.

"I'm not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she said. "It is my wish and my dream for all of this to end."

Jamie, 68, is in charge of Britney's finances but not her day-to-day life in the two-part conservatorship. Britney's personal decisions are controlled by Jodi Montgomery, a professional conservator. Jamie claimed that he's been cut off from communicating with his daughter.

However, Montgomery shot back Wednesday after Jamie's investigation request was publicized, People magazine reported. She claimed that, as the money man, Jamie had to approve any personal decisions.

Montgomery said she was planning on "setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship," according to People. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.

Jamie filed papers disputing Britney's allegations last week.

"Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears's personal care or medical or reproductive issues," Jamie's lawyers wrote in documents filed in a California court late Tuesday.

"Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter's concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her."

Jamie called on the courts to investigate Britney's "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

"Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that that the court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears' testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," the documents said.