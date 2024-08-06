JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon aims to grow Minnesota footprint, views stock market ‘like the weather’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who was in the Twin Cities Tuesday boosting the bank’s Midwest expansion, is expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its next meeting, but isn’t so sure the cut will move the needle much for investors and borrowers.
Calls for the Fed to take action have intensified this week after the Dow Jones industrial index plunged over 1,000 points and the S&P 500 had its worst day in two years on Monday.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in July said an interest rate cut could be on the table in September, which would be the central bank’s first rate cut in four years. Some experts assume coming down from a 23-year high of 5.3% would reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including mortgage and auto-loan rates
“I don’t think it’s going to make that much of a difference at all,” Dimon said. “It’s more psychological now, the reduced rates. They haven’t done it for years, but you’ve already had it in your mind.”
Other factors, mainly government policies, will play a larger role on the nation’s economy and individual financial stability in the coming months and possibly years, Dimon said. While sitting inside a room with reporters at a bank branch in Edina, Dimon said the next White House administration must enact policies that expand the economy by encouraging investments, making mortgages cheaper, increase the nation’s labor force and that incentivizes business.
“If the government does a better job, it’ll help Minnesota,” he said.