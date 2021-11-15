Always eager to pair up with other '70s'-80s acts to increase the nostalgia value (and ticket sales) at their shows, Journey has found a new road partner for its newly announced 2022 tour coming to Xcel Energy Center: Billy Idol.

The "Dancing With Myself" and "White Wedding" singer will join the "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Separate Ways" hitmakers at the St. Paul arena on March 14. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not announced. Pre-sale options begin Tuesday. No vaccine or mask requirements have been for the concert.

While Journey has not yet announced release plans for its first new album in a decade — expect all the old hits as usual at the show — Idol will be promoting his just-released EP "The Roadside," led by the moody single about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident, "Bitter Taste." The British rocker, 65, already has a Twin Cities date on the book Dec. 5 at the Palace Theatre, part of an acoustic tour with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens.

Journey has confirmed 40 dates so far for 2022, some with the revamped Toto lineup for its opening act instead of Idol. There's talk of the band coming back around for some summer dates in our area, too. Journey's hiatus from COVID will end with a residency next month in Las Vegas.