With Randy Dobnak set to start for the Twins on Wednesday at Pittsburgh, we will be joined by his dad, Rick, and wife, Aerial, for a live in-game Zoom video to talk about Dobnak’s improbable rise to the Twins and strong start to his career.
The StribSports Live event, brought to you by X-Golf, will begin at 6 p.m. at startribune.com/twins.
Dobnak grew up in the Pittsburgh area and was a Pirates fan growing up. Now he gets to pitch against his hometown team, albeit under strange circumstances.
“Going to be playing in my hometown, and all my friends and family can’t come to the game,” he said. “But it’s going to be pretty awesome to be out there.”
MICHAEL RAND
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Playing Orlando City never just another game for Loons' coach Heath
This time, the game has more riding on it than any of the previous three ones since the Loons coach was fired by Orlando City in 2016.
Twins
Pollock homers, May strikes out 8 as Dodgers beat Padres 5-2
AJ Pollock hit a pinch, go-ahead double in the seventh inning and added a solo homer, and Dustin May struck out a career-high eight to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Twins
Piscotty hits A's 2nd walkoff slam this year, beats Rangers
Walkoff grand slams are becoming such old hat for the Oakland Athletics this season that they have learned to celebrate in a more socially distant manner.
Twins
Kimbrel shaky again, Cubs hold off Royals for 5th win in row
Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Wild
Too quiet in fan-less arena? Not along a vocal Wild bench
Players, coaches are creating their own buzz and energy.