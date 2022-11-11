More than 200 bakers entered this year's Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, and this year's winners are worth celebrating. And we are celebrating big.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. and join us at the Mall of America's Huntington Bank Rotunda, where you'll be able to sample cookies, mingle with the bakers and pepper the Taste team and baking professionals with questions. As part of the program, this year's winner and finalists will be recognized. We are hoping many past winners, finalists and entrants will attend — we want to recognize you, too.

There's more! Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will provide musical entertainment; copies of "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book" will be for sale, and authors Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson will be on hand to sign them. It's a free event, but we are encouraging monetary donations to Second Harvest Heartland on site (watch for details). Questions? Email taste@startribune.com.

The winning cookies will be in the Star Tribune Taste section on Dec. 1 and online at startribune.com/cookies.