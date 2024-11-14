Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Johnson: Supporting kids targeted by racist texts
Another unfortunate teachable moment demands the attention of law enforcement and educators
•••
The ugly, racist texts that went out to thousands of Black students and adults last week were bad enough. Though worded differently, all were variations of the same theme, announcing to recipients that vans were coming to pick them up and take them to plantations as slaves.
Even worse and more frightening, though, was the second set of messages that came after some St. Paul students texted back with comments like “Get off my phone!” and “Who is this?” They received immediate even more scary responses in real time. Failure to comply, the harassers texted, would result in being dragged into the vans, then “beaten or put down like dogs.”
As students dealt with the confusion and fear created by the cellular assaults, Andrea Jagusch and Robin Gray King, school social workers at Johnson High School, instantly went to work. They had a clear mission: to help students cope with a vile, unprovoked attack. They helped teenagers work through fear, distress and anxiety caused by the horrible words that landed on their phones.
During an interview this week, the social workers said that 13 Johnson students and two staff members — all of whom are Black — received the racist, threatening messages. Of the teens, three were male and the rest were female.
“We’re just heartsick about this. Our kids were traumatized,” King said. “Some were visibly shaken, crying and afraid” that someone who had their names, races and phone numbers was coming after them.
As has been widely reported, the original texts began to show up on phones the day after the election. The text called for the students to be ready by a certain time to be picked up for transporting. They “had been selected to become a slave at your nearest plantation.”
It’s deplorable that children have been targeted with this brand of hate speech. It’s even more odious and painful that in the wake of such a divisive election, Black and other Americans of color are now forced to contemplate a resurgence of a Jim Crow environment that intentionally targets children. It’s a reminder that hard-won fights for freedoms and rights never end.
Especially frightening for the recipients was they had no idea who initiated the messages. Was it someone close by or an unknown racist who swatted them from a long distance?
A statement from the district attempted to offer solace: “SPPS is deeply saddened and disgusted by these messages and the harm they have caused to the students who were unfortunate enough to receive them. … Hate speech has no place in our schools or our communities.”
Hopefully, those words resonate with children and families that have crudely been put on notice that racially charged rhetoric and hate continues to fester. It’s an unfortunate teachable moment.
State Department of Education representatives say they don’t know how widespread the incidents were in Minnesota but that they are also committed to providing “resources to schools looking to support their students, families and staff.”
School officials and parents in Hopkins have said publicly that kids in that district were also targeted. A Rochester mom and recent political candidate reported that her daughter received one of the hateful texts. In addition, a North St. Paul-Oakdale-Maplewood administrator said they have confirmed one high school student received the text and are looking into several other reports.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that he has received reports about the texts and encouraged Minnesotans to file complaints with his office.
The Minnesota students are among middle and high school and college students targeted across the country. As of Wednesday, the Associated Press reports, Black men, women and students from middle school to college age have been targeted in at least 24 states. It is not yet known who is behind the messages; however, federal authorities are investigating.
The texting offenders must be tracked down and held accountable. Children need to be assured that this type of hate speech and terroristic threats will not be tolerated. They must know that responsible adults will take all necessary steps to keep them physically safe and provide for their emotional and mental health.
