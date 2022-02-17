BEIJING – The curling world's biggest nightmare is back.

The Americans have returned to the medal round.

Facing a win-and-in challenge to move on to the semifinals of men's Olympic play. Team USA dispatched a lesser Denmark side 7-5 to finish 5-4 in round robin play. Team Shuster, the defending gold medal-winning team from the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, has a chance for a repeat performance.

Team Shuster's path to the medal round was perilous at times as it struggled against teams it should handle. They complained of tough playing conditions Tuesday in a loss to ninth-place Italy. Everything seemed to fall into place on Wednesday, as Team USA was aggressive from the start and watched its opponents suffer from it at times.

Ultimately, Team USA's path to the semifinals and a matchup with Great Britain became simple. Beat Denmark, the last-place team in round robin play, and it would return to the semifinals for the second consecutive Olympics.

There was a scenario in which Team USA could lose and move on, if Italy defeated Norway. But how would Team Shuster feel about its form if it backed into the semis following a loss to a poor Denmark team?

No, it was time to show their superiority and earn their berth in the medal round.

On cue, Team USA trailed 2-0 after two ends.

Denmark had the hammer and took a 1-0 lead in the first. It was Team USA's turn with the hammer in the second and a chance early on for multiple points. Denmark, on consecutive shots, failed to cross the hog line — taking that stone out of play — then missed a takeout. But it played good defense, forcing Shuster, from Chisholm, to draw for a single point. But Shuster's shot had too much weight and Denmark ended up with the point.

Team USA got two in the second to tie, then pounced in the third.

USA had three stones in the house after a Shuster takeout. Denmark's Mikkel Den Krause had a chance to draw in for one, but his shot was too heavy and slid through. Team USA ended up with three points and a 5-2 lead.

Team USA went into the eighth with a 6-3 lead. In addition to Shuster, Plys, from Duluth, was on fire and Hamilton was outperforming his Danish counterpart. It was getting down to game management. Team Shuster needed to avoid giving up crooked numbers in any of the remaining ends while taking advantage when it had the hammer.

Demark gifted Team USA one point in the eighth when Den Krause's takeout rolled off, allowing Shuster's side to take a 7-3 lead with two ends to play. But Denmark picked up two in the eighth to make things interesting.

The men's team reaching the medal round for the second consecutive Olympics will continue the gains the sport has made in the country, particularly the Midwest and Upper Midwest. The women's team, led by Eagan's Tabitha Peterson, was eliminated earlier Wednesday as it finished 4-5 in round robin play. But Team Shuster rose to the occasion on Wednesday and is back in the semifinals.