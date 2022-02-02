BEIJING — John Shuster already considered it the honor of a lifetime to represent the U.S. in his fifth Olympic Games. Wednesday, the curling skip from Chisholm earned an even bigger distinction when he was named to carry the American flag at Friday's Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Games.

Shuster, whose team won the gold medal in men's curling at the 2018 Olympics, and bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor were elected flag bearers by a vote of fellow American athletes. Meyers Taylor will not march in the Opening Ceremony at National Stadium after testing positive for COVID-19. While she officially receives the title of flag beater, speedskater Brittany Bowe will walk in her place at the front of the U.S. athlete delegation.

Shuster, 39, becomes the third Minnesotan to carry the American flag in an Opening Ceremony. Short-track speedskater Amy Peterson of Maplewood had the honor at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, and alpine skier Cindy Nelson of Lutsen carried the flag at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Games.

Afton native Jessie Diggins was the U.S. flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after winning a gold medal in cross-country skiing.

"Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honor,'' Shuster said in a statement. "When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. (It) is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career.''

A two-time Olympic medalist, Shuster is the first American curler to carry the flag at a Winter Games ceremony. He has competed in every Winter Games since 2006, when he won a bronze medal—the first Olympic curling medal won by the U.S.—as a member of Pete Fenson's team.

Shuster is among four members of the U.S. team in Beijing to compete in a fifth Winter Games.

Meyers Taylor called her election as flag bearer the biggest honor of her career. She has won two silver medals and one bronze in four Olympic Winter Games.

"While I cannot carry the flag and walk in with the rest of Team USA, Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead our delegation on my behalf. I'm excited to watch her and John lead Team USA at the Opening Ceremony.''

About 150 U.S. athletes are expected to walk in the Opening Ceremony.