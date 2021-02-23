John Mayasich, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member, Olympic gold medalist and all-time leading scorer in Gophers men's hockey history, on Tuesday was named 2020-21 recipient of the State of Hockey Legacy Award by the Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Fox Sports North.

"John is one of, if not the greatest hockey player the State of Hockey has ever produced," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "We are honored to recognize his lifetime of hard work and dedication to our great sport and the tremendous recognition he has brought to Minnesota Hockey."

Mayasich, 87, led Eveleth to four consecutive undefeated seasons and high school state championships before becoming a four-time All-American selection with the Gophers from 1951-55. He is the WCHA's only three-time scoring champion and is the Gophers' career leader in points (298) and goals (144) and second in assists (154). Mayasich played for Team USA in two Olympics, helping the Americans win the silver medal in Cortina, Italy, in 1956, and their first gold medal in Squaw Valley, Calif., in 1960.

Mayasich played for eight U.S. national teams, the most by any player in U.S. history. He declined professional hockey opportunities and became one of the best amateur hockey players in the country, playing for the Green Bay Bobcats of the United States Hockey League.

A 1976 inductee into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Mayasich also is a member of the National High School Hall of Fame, the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, the "M'' Club Hall of Fame and the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame. In 1998, he was awarded the NHL's Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. His No. 8 is the only jersey number retried by the Gophers. In December, Mayasich was named the WCHA's 1950's Player of the Decade.

After his playing days, Mayasich went on to a highly successful career with Hubbard Broadcasting and was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2005.

The State of Hockey Legacy Award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary and long-term contributions to hockey in Minnesota. Past recipients are Doug Woog (2020), Larry Hendrickson (2019), Bob Naegele Jr. (2018), Walter L. Bush Jr. (2016), Bob O'Connor (2015), Lou Nanne (2014), Glen Sonmor (2012), Neal Broten (2011) and Lou Cotroneo (2010).

Women's Frozen Four gets new TV home

ESPN announced Tuesday that it has reached a multiyear agreement with the NCAA to televise the women's Frozen Four on its networks. For the 2021 Frozen Four in Erie, Pa., ESPNU will broadcast the second semifinal on March 18 (6 p.m.) and the championship game on March 20 (6:30 p.m.). The first semifinal on March 18 (1 p.m.) will be streamed on ESPN3.

The Big Ten Network televised the last women's Frozen Four in 2019.

Etc.

* The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle, Crystalyn Hengler and Abbey Murphy were named WCHA forward, defender and rookie of the week, respectively, for their performances in Minnesota's 6-1 and 9-1 sweep of Bemidji State last weekend. Zumwinkle led the nation with eight points last weekend, collecting four goals and four assists. Hengler had two goals and an assist and was a plus-9 on the weekend. Murphy had three goals and three assists. Minnesota State Mankato's Calla Frank was the WCHA goaltender of the week.

* St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth's home-and-home men's series scheduled for this weekend has been adjusted. The Huskies will visit the Bulldogs on Saturday, and UMD will make the return trip to St. Cloud on March 6.

* Bemidji State's men's series against visiting Alabama Huntsville has been moved back one day to March 6 and 7.

* Midco Sports Network will televise the NCHC Frozen Faceoff quarterfinals on March 12 and 13 in Grand Forks, N.D. The games also will be available on NCHC.tv. The semifinals and final will be on CBS Sports Network.