Lawyer John Grisham wasn’t tempted to do wrong, but his new book’s hero is

It’s been four decades since John Grisham was a small-town Mississippi lawyer, but that experience continues to provide material for his bestselling novels.
That was true of his first, “A Time to Kill,” published in 1989, and it’s true of his latest, “The Widow,” which he’ll discuss at the Minnesota Star Tribune and MPR News’ Talking Volumes Oct. 23. In it, lawyer Simon Latch stumbles into what may be a golden opportunity or a career-ender: An elderly woman wants help with a will, claiming she has millions of dollars socked away. But is she telling the truth? And will her family learn of the secret wealth?
“I never had a wealthy client come in for a will and surprise me with his or her net worth,” said Grisham, 70, by phone from his Virginia home (his drawl remains pure Mississippi). “But I was always curious what would happen if suddenly you had a client with no family, no connections in the world, no friends, and she needed your help. And she needed your advice. What would that do to a struggling small-town lawyer? Probably make him think about doing the wrong thing.”
Latch thinks a lot about doing the wrong thing and, when the widow dies, is accused of hastening her death. He must prove his innocence in “The Widow” and try to figure out who, if anyone, contributed to his client’s demise.
Grisham will talk about his “not-very-lucrative” legal career, his real-life work with the Innocence Project and his trouble nailing the ending of “The Widow” with Kerri Miller at St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater on Oct. 23. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
Q: So many of your books were inspired by your time as a lawyer. Did you keep a journal that you refer to when you start a new book?
A: More of a recall. When you practice law, like I did, and you see a lot of different cases, there’s a lot of time in the courtroom with other lawyers and judges. There were two murder trials I handled, many types of cases. It stuck with me. And, as you might guess, I have a fertile, hyperactive imagination.
Q: That recall is how you hatched “A Time to Kill,” right?