GRAND PORTAGE, MINN. – Former Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon champion Erin Aili recaptured the title Tuesday morning, pulling up to the Grand Portage reservation along Lake Superior in atypically warm weather.
Erin Aili wins this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The 2021 Beargrease champion was closely followed by Erin Altemus.
In a battle between the Erins, Aili of Ray, Minn., near International Falls, was closely followed by Erin Altemus of Grand Marais.
“It’s pretty exciting to be here,” Aili said, as she praised her dogs. ”I was concerned about [Altemus] the whole way down. I was looking back over my shoulder seeing if she was gonna possibly catch up to me.”
Of the 15 teams that started Sunday near Two Harbors, three had scratched. High temperatures made for some gravely and rocky trail patches, especially in the last 5 miles, Aili said.
“But we got to race,” she said, “so it’s great.”
The 300-mile race was shortened this year after organizers moved the traditional start from a bar on the edge of Duluth to a snowier area about 35 miles northeast.
The longest of the four Beargrease events is famous for its ruggedness and frigid weather, but temperatures were in the 30s and 40s for much of it. Alaskan huskies like temperatures that hover around zero degrees.
The Beargrease was canceled last year because of a lack of snow, and this year the start date was pushed back more than a month for the same reason.
The race is usually a qualifier for the Alaskan Iditarod, which this year is running concurrently. Former Beargrease champion and 2023 Iditarod winner Ryan Redington is among the 30-plus teams running that 1,000-plus mile race.
Aili’s husband, Keith Aili, won the marathon in 2023.
Rita Wehseler won a truncated version of the 120-mile race, crossing the finish line at the Trestle Inn on Sunday night.
The race is named for John Beargrease, an Anishinaabe man from Beaver Bay. He delivered the mail between Two Harbors and Grand Marais from 1879 to 1899, with the help of sled dogs in the winter.
The 2021 Beargrease champion was closely followed by Erin Altemus.