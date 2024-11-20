Johnson, 50, is a native of Woodbury. He spent two stints as a Gophers assistant coach (1999-2004, 2011-21) and has extensive experience with USA Hockey. From 2015-18, he served as the head coach of the U.S. U-18 team. In 2019, he served as an assistant on the U.S. women’s national team, and in 2021 he was named interim head coach of the team.