Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Joe Bonamassa
Last year, the Utica, N.Y., guitar hero released “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2,” the sequel to his bestselling 2003 collection of blues covers. This time, Bonamassa interprets songs by Bobby “Blue” Bland, Albert King, Guitar Slim and Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, among others. For a change, there are horns and backup singers, giving the sounds a bit of a Memphis R&B vibe at times, but Bonamassa’s guitar work remains heavily influenced by British blues rockers as he continues to play it fast and flashy, even on ballads like “Win-O” and “Is It Safe to Go Home.” Once again, the self-managed, hard-touring indie bluesman settles in for a two-night Minneapolis stand. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $74-$254, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Tommy Stinson
He’s played just about every other corner of Minneapolis since leaving the basement on Bryant Avenue at age 12 to start playing bass with the Replacements. So it’s about time that Stinson — now 58 and living in upstate New York — tried out downtown Minneapolis’ renowned jazz club. He’ll make his debut there under the guise of Cowboys in the Campfire, a spirited, mostly acoustic, semi-twangy duo with his former uncle-in-law Chip Roberts. They put out a wry and colorful LP last year, titled “Wronger.” (7 p.m. Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$55, dakotacooks.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Eric Benét
It’s been eight years since the Milwaukee-reared soul star released an album. Now he’s dropped a new “Duets” EP (featuring Chanté Moore, Ledisi and Corinne Bailey Rae) and the single, “Something We Can Make Love To,” a steamy slow jam with Tamar Braxton. The song perfectly complements such old Benét favorites as the cuddly “Spend My Life With You” (with Tamia) and the breezy “Georgy Porgy” (with Faith Evans). The veteran R&B lover man, who used to be married to Halle Berry, will seduce with those 1999 hits as well as “Chocolate Legs” and maybe a Prince cover, which might be risky in Minneapolis for the man who is married to Manuela Testolini, Prince’s second ex-wife. (6:30 & 9 p.m. Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$80, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Allie X
A former tour mate and cohort of Charli XCX’s who has also released collaborative tracks with Mitski and Troye Sivan, Toronto synth-pop singer Alexandra Hughes hasn’t seen the breakout success of her friends but has generated an underground dance club and LGBTQ fan base. Hints of dark-wave and early Lady Gaga influences filled her album from early 2024, “Girl With No Face,” which was just rereleased as a deluxe edition along with a new single, “Bon Voyage.” She’s touring with RuPaul-affiliated Atlanta drag queen Violet Chachki. (8 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $40, livenation.com)
C.R.
Laamar
A standout entry in First Ave’s Best New Bands showcase at the start of the year, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson is winding down the year with a lot more to brag about, not that he’s the type to do so. The tender-voiced Minneapolis Americana songwriter’s “Say My Name” — from his debut EP inspired by his hometown’s racial reckoning, “Flowers” — rose up the Current’s Chart Show. He opened for Semisonic and Lissie. He made a big impression at the Minnesota State Fair’s West End stage. His face is newly plastered on a Hennepin Arts billboard beside the Orpheum Theatre. Now, he and his lush band are winding down 2024 with Laamar’s first headlining set since hitting the studio with Nat Harvie, who also co-produced Alan Sparhawk’s new LP. Opening are the Holy North and Yonder, the latter a new rootsy band led by Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach. (8 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)
C.R.
Minnesota Orchestra
In Thomas Søndergård’s largest undertaking since becoming music director, he’ll conduct the masterpiece that Mozart struggled to finish in his final days, the eloquent expression of grief that is his “Requiem.” The orchestra will be joined by the Minnesota Chorale, soprano Andrea Carroll, mezzo Taylor Raven, Stillwater-reared tenor Jack Swanson (who sang the title role in Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane”) and three-time Grammy-winning bass-baritone (and former Cantus member) Dashon Burton. Works by Olivier Messiaen and Gabriela Ortiz complete the program. Go and process some sadness. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $49-$116, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Espressivo
For 45 years, few groups interpreted music for violin, cello and piano more masterfully than the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. When pianist Joseph Kalichstein died in 2022, violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson started exploring music for violin, viola, cello and piano with a pair of brilliant collaborators, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and pianist Anna Polonsky. For its Twin Cities debut, the Espressivo quartet performs a Music in the Park Series concert of works by Mozart, Nokuthula Ngwenyama and Johannes Brahms. (4 p.m. Sun., St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul, $23-$33, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘I Am Betty’
Betty Boop has her own upcoming Broadway musical, and maybe Betty Crocker deserves one, too. “I am Betty,” a snazzy show about the General Mills spokesmodel, became a sleeper hit last holiday season and is returning for more fun. Composer Denise Prosek again joins forces with playwright Cristina Luzárraga and director Maija Garcia for this musical about 20th-century American womanhood. Sure, Betty Crocker is a fictional figure, but her impact was real, with smart women behind the brand dishing out recipes even as they molded and mirrored the nation’s sociopolitical progress. Jennifer Grimm, Lynnea Doublette and Anna Hashizume lead a talented returning cast that includes Tiffany Cooper, Erin Capello and Ruthie Baker McGrath. (Nov. 23-Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $30-$82, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)
ROHAN PRESTON
DANCE
‘Two Suites’
Concerto Dance Company swings into the holiday season with a mix of dance works choreographed by artistic director Jolene Konkel. The dances shed new light on Baroque composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Antonio Vivaldi. For the concert, Concerto gives a taste of its latest creation when it performs a preview of “Seasons Suite,” a work of modern dance set to Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” The group also infuses a jazz twist to Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” as they dance to a big band version of the classic holiday music. Friday’s performance is followed by a five-year anniversary party and annual fundraiser, with swing dance lessons, a dessert bar, drinks and a raffle. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $25, concertodance.com)
FAMILY
CoComelon Playdate
The new indoor playground opens Friday on the east side of the Mall of America. Based on the popular children’s YouTube channel, the space is designed for children to gather, learn, explore and play through activities. Kids can dive into the world of CoComelon in the 4,000-square-foot space with a two-story play structure, free play zones and imaginative play buildings. The play area also takes little ones through CoComelon locations such as Melon Patch Academy, Kwame’s Bakery and JJ’s Treehouse. The attraction also features a food and beverage area and rooms that guests can use for special occasions. Families can take part of their experience home from the retail store with exclusive products. (Soft opening 3 p.m. Fri., grand opening 10 a.m. Sat. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun., $9.99-$24.99, Mall of America, Bloomington, cocomelonplaydate.com)
MELISSA WALKER
‘Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party’
Disney favorites from the screen take the ice at Xcel Energy Center for eight family-friendly performances. Mickey Mouse embarks on a journey following Captain Hook’s treasure map to rescue Tinker Bell with the help of some friends, and Moana sets sail on a daring voyage across the ocean. Characters from “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story” and more also will take the ice to go on magical adventures of their own. Minneapolis native Izzi Gorowsky performs in the show. (7 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat.; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $25-$125, ticketmaster.com)
ELLA ANDERSON
