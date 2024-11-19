Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

A standout entry in First Ave’s Best New Bands showcase at the start of the year, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson is winding down the year with a lot more to brag about, not that he’s the type to do so. The tender-voiced Minneapolis Americana songwriter’s “Say My Name” — from his debut EP inspired by his hometown’s racial reckoning, “Flowers” — rose up the Current’s Chart Show. He opened for Semisonic and Lissie. He made a big impression at the Minnesota State Fair’s West End stage. His face is newly plastered on a Hennepin Arts billboard beside the Orpheum Theatre. Now, he and his lush band are winding down 2024 with Laamar’s first headlining set since hitting the studio with Nat Harvie, who also co-produced Alan Sparhawk’s new LP. Opening are the Holy North and Yonder, the latter a new rootsy band led by Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach. (8 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)