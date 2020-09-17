Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit a union training center in Duluth on Friday, his campaign said Wednesday.
Following the tour, the former vice president will give public remarks. The visit coincides with the first day of early voting in the state.
President Donald Trump will also be coming to northern Minnesota on Friday, hosting an event at Bemidji Aviation Services.
In the past few months, Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. have made campaign appearances in Duluth.
Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated where Joe Biden will be appearing Friday in Duluth. He will go to a union training center.
