Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit a union trading center in Duluth on Friday, his campaign said Wednesday.
Following the tour, the former vice president will give public remarks. The visit coincides with the first day of early voting in the state.
President Donald Trump will also be coming to northern Minnesota on Friday, hosting an event at Bemidji Aviation Services.
In the past few months, Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. have made campaign appearances in Duluth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Deal for temporary Third Precinct site for Minneapolis police is off
Officers for Minneapolis' Third Precinct have been working out of the Convention Center downtown.
Local
Five years after disappearance, St. Louis Park man charged with joining ISIS
He was in a Minneapolis courtroom on Wednesday, after abandoning his family while vacationing in Morocco.
Local
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison bans group from seeking donations in state
The state of Minnesota is banning an organization from soliciting donations that scammed residents into thinking they were donating to support people in need. A…
Coronavirus
Donald Mayer, mechanical engineer and patent holder, dies of COVID-19 complications at 90
He spent much of his career at Thermo King Corp. in Bloomington, where he earned his 12 patents.
St. Paul
St. Paul will use CARES Act money for guaranteed income experiment
The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to allocate more than $290,000.