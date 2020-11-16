The oft-delayed album starring Minneapolis producer-songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis as recording artists is becoming closer to reality.

The Grammy-winning duo just released their new single, “He Don’t Known Nothin’ Bout It,” featuring Babyface on lead vocals.

"This is one everybody’s been asking for but never thought they’d see," Jam and Lewis said in a statement. "You know Kenny’s [Babyface] voice the second you hear it, and he blessed the track with an incredible performance. It’s been a long time in the making and we cannot wait for everybody to hear it.”

In 2019, Babyface, aka Kenny Edmonds, presented the Icon Award to Jam and Lewis at the Soul Train Awards.

Written by Jam, Lewis and Babyface, the smooth as silk slow jam “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” has Prince-like verses, with a chorus that suggests Boyz II Men.

The song is expected to be on Jam and Lewis’ first album as artists, which has been percolating for a few years. The pair, who launched their careers in Minneapolis but have lived in Los Angeles since 2003, have signed a deal with BMG to release the album in 2021.

In the past, Jam and Lewis have hinted that Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey and other stars would be featured on the project. Last year, they dropped a single, “Til I Found You,” featuring former Sounds of Blackness members Ann Nesby and the late Big Jim Wright, that was reportedly headed for the album, then entitled “Jam and Lewis: Volume One.”

No further details have been announced about the album.

One of the most successful production duos in popular music, Jam and Lewis, winners of five Grammys, have produced 16 No. 1 pop songs and 26 No. 1 R&B singles. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.