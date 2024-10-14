High Schools

The Minnesota Top 20, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing football rankings: Week 8

Jim Paulsen’s Minnesota Top 20 began with calling Maple Grove the state’s top team. Now the Crimson are on track to finish that way.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 5:49PM
Forest Lake specialists walk onto their home field to warm up before playing Eagan on Friday. Forest Lake is No. 14 in this week's Minnesota Top 20. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It wouldn’t be polite to gloat. And, truthfully, too soon. There’s still one game left in the regular-season schedule, which comes to a much-too-soon conclusion this week.

But I have to remind high school football fans that I’ve been consistently ranking Maple Grove No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 20. As others have come and challenged for the top spot, the Crimson — among Class 6A teams — has answered the bell each week and come out unscathed.

Over the past four weeks, Maple Grove has gone about emphasizing their edge, outscoring opponents 192-35 in that span. They’ve done it largely without the services of running back Charles Langama, who hasn’t been in the lineup since a 35-0 walloping of Blaine on Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, let’s take a moment to recognize Moorhead’s 36-34 victory over Alexandria, a matchup that lived up to its advanced billing as the game of the year in Class 5A, and perhaps the entire state.

After Moorhead took the lead 36-34 with less than two minutes remaining, Alexandria moved into position for a game-winning field goal. The 44-yard kick by the Cardinals star kicker, future Gopher Daniel Jackson, drifted wide and to the left, making Moorhead’s 100-mile drive home Friday much more palatable.

The evidence is clear: football is being played at a high level across the entire state of Minnesota.

Week 8: The Minnesota Top 20

1. Maple Grove (7-0)

Previous: 1. Last: def. St. Michael-Albertville 56-7. Next: Thursday, at Minnetonka, 1 p.m.

2. Lakeville North (6-1)

Previous: 2. Last: lost to East Ridge 41-17. Next: Thursday, at Burnsville, noon

3. Minnetonka (6-1)

Previous: 3. Last: def. Buffalo 40-7. Next: Thursday, home vs. Maple Grove, 1 p.m.

4. Moorhead (5A, 7-0)

Previous: 5. Last: def. No. 4 Alexandria, 36-34. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

5. Alexandria (5A, 6-1)

Previous: 4. Last: lost to No. 5 Moorhead 36-34. Next: Wednesday, at Elk River, 7 p.m.

6. Shakopee (6-1)

Previous: 6. Last: def. Rosemount 30-9. Next: Thursday, at Blaine, noon.

7. Owatonna (5A, 7-0)

Previous: 7. Last: def. Rochester John Marshall 32-22. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

8. Armstrong (5A, 7-0)

Previous: 8. Last: def. Mahtomedi 62-34. Next: Wednesday, at Andover, 7 p.m.

9. Andover (5A, 6-1)

Previous: 9. Last: def. Sauk Rapids-Rice 41-17. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Armstrong, 7 p.m.

10. Elk River (5A, 6-1)

Previous: 10. Last: def. Cambridge-Isanti 54-14. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.

11. Becker (4A, 7-0)

Previous: 11. Last: def. Big Lake 42-6. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

12. Eden Prairie (4-3)

Previous: 12 (tie). Last: def. Rochester Mayo 46-7. Next: Thursday, home vs. Woodbury, 6 p.m.

13. Edina (5-2)

Previous: 12 (tie). Last: def. Stillwater 19-16. Next: Wednesday, at Hopkins, 7 p.m.

14. Forest Lake (5-2)

Previous: 14. Last: def. Eagan 7-0. Next: Thursday, at Roseville, 7 p.m.

15. Totino-Grace (4A, 6-0)

Previous: 15. Last: def. Orono 11-8. Next: Wednesday, at Willmar, 7 p.m.

16. Mounds View (4-2)

Previous: 16. Last: def. Park of Cottage Grove 37-12. Next: Thursday, home vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 1 p.m.

17. Two Rivers (5A, 7-0)

Previous: 19. Last: def. St. Paul Central 45-7. Next: Wednesday, at Simley, 7 p.m.

18. Eagan (4-3)

Previous: 13. Last: lost to Forest Lake 7-0. Next: Thursday, home vs. Eastview, noon

19. Anoka (5-2)

Previous: 20. Last: def. Osseo 55-19. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Wayzata, 7 p.m.

20. Cooper (5A, 6-1)

Previous: NR. Last: def. Tartan 39-0. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Hastings, 7 p.m.

Also deserving consideration: Stillwater, East Ridge, Blaine, Mankato West (5A), Mankato East (5A), Orono (4A), Stewartville (3A).

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

