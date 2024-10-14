It wouldn’t be polite to gloat. And, truthfully, too soon. There’s still one game left in the regular-season schedule, which comes to a much-too-soon conclusion this week.
The Minnesota Top 20, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing football rankings: Week 8
Jim Paulsen’s Minnesota Top 20 began with calling Maple Grove the state’s top team. Now the Crimson are on track to finish that way.
But I have to remind high school football fans that I’ve been consistently ranking Maple Grove No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 20. As others have come and challenged for the top spot, the Crimson — among Class 6A teams — has answered the bell each week and come out unscathed.
Over the past four weeks, Maple Grove has gone about emphasizing their edge, outscoring opponents 192-35 in that span. They’ve done it largely without the services of running back Charles Langama, who hasn’t been in the lineup since a 35-0 walloping of Blaine on Sept. 27.
Meanwhile, let’s take a moment to recognize Moorhead’s 36-34 victory over Alexandria, a matchup that lived up to its advanced billing as the game of the year in Class 5A, and perhaps the entire state.
After Moorhead took the lead 36-34 with less than two minutes remaining, Alexandria moved into position for a game-winning field goal. The 44-yard kick by the Cardinals star kicker, future Gopher Daniel Jackson, drifted wide and to the left, making Moorhead’s 100-mile drive home Friday much more palatable.
The evidence is clear: football is being played at a high level across the entire state of Minnesota.
Week 8: The Minnesota Top 20
1. Maple Grove (7-0)
Previous: 1. Last: def. St. Michael-Albertville 56-7. Next: Thursday, at Minnetonka, 1 p.m.
2. Lakeville North (6-1)
Previous: 2. Last: lost to East Ridge 41-17. Next: Thursday, at Burnsville, noon
3. Minnetonka (6-1)
Previous: 3. Last: def. Buffalo 40-7. Next: Thursday, home vs. Maple Grove, 1 p.m.
4. Moorhead (5A, 7-0)
Previous: 5. Last: def. No. 4 Alexandria, 36-34. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.
5. Alexandria (5A, 6-1)
Previous: 4. Last: lost to No. 5 Moorhead 36-34. Next: Wednesday, at Elk River, 7 p.m.
6. Shakopee (6-1)
Previous: 6. Last: def. Rosemount 30-9. Next: Thursday, at Blaine, noon.
7. Owatonna (5A, 7-0)
Previous: 7. Last: def. Rochester John Marshall 32-22. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
8. Armstrong (5A, 7-0)
Previous: 8. Last: def. Mahtomedi 62-34. Next: Wednesday, at Andover, 7 p.m.
9. Andover (5A, 6-1)
Previous: 9. Last: def. Sauk Rapids-Rice 41-17. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Armstrong, 7 p.m.
10. Elk River (5A, 6-1)
Previous: 10. Last: def. Cambridge-Isanti 54-14. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
11. Becker (4A, 7-0)
Previous: 11. Last: def. Big Lake 42-6. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
12. Eden Prairie (4-3)
Previous: 12 (tie). Last: def. Rochester Mayo 46-7. Next: Thursday, home vs. Woodbury, 6 p.m.
13. Edina (5-2)
Previous: 12 (tie). Last: def. Stillwater 19-16. Next: Wednesday, at Hopkins, 7 p.m.
14. Forest Lake (5-2)
Previous: 14. Last: def. Eagan 7-0. Next: Thursday, at Roseville, 7 p.m.
15. Totino-Grace (4A, 6-0)
Previous: 15. Last: def. Orono 11-8. Next: Wednesday, at Willmar, 7 p.m.
16. Mounds View (4-2)
Previous: 16. Last: def. Park of Cottage Grove 37-12. Next: Thursday, home vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 1 p.m.
17. Two Rivers (5A, 7-0)
Previous: 19. Last: def. St. Paul Central 45-7. Next: Wednesday, at Simley, 7 p.m.
18. Eagan (4-3)
Previous: 13. Last: lost to Forest Lake 7-0. Next: Thursday, home vs. Eastview, noon
19. Anoka (5-2)
Previous: 20. Last: def. Osseo 55-19. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Wayzata, 7 p.m.
20. Cooper (5A, 6-1)
Previous: NR. Last: def. Tartan 39-0. Next: Wednesday, home vs. Hastings, 7 p.m.
Also deserving consideration: Stillwater, East Ridge, Blaine, Mankato West (5A), Mankato East (5A), Orono (4A), Stewartville (3A).
