Armstrong’s football program is on the rise. The architect is Jack Negen.
Weekend recap: Armstrong, wielding both burst and brawn, maintains perfection in high school football
QB Dawson Franke and RB Kevon Johnson make good use of the room provided by linemen Luke Pappas and Lucas Nelson.
The Falcons are 7-0 after beating Mahtomedi 62-34. They are ranked fifth in Class 5A.
“We are not as focused on completing a perfect regular season but on getting better every week,” said Negen, who is in his 11th season leading the program and has a 42-13 record the past six seasons.
Negen knew his offense would be in great hands. He welcomed back four skill-position players, including quarterback Dawson Franke and running back Kevon Johnson, along with three of his moving company up front.
“We started the year with many returning guys on offense,” Negen said. “Our offensive line has a lot of experience and they are playing really well together. They are the strength of our offense.”
Armstrong is led up front by seniors Luke Pappas (6-3, 270 pounds) and Lucas Nelson (6-3, 260). Pappas is a four-year starter, and Nelson has started the past three seasons. Negen considers Pappas one of the best linemen of his tenure.
“Pappas is a tough, physical lineman who will play at the next level,” Negen said. “Nelson is playing extremely well.”
The beneficiaries of the play up front are senior Johnson (5-10, 180) and quarterback Franke (5-10, 180). Johnson has rushed for 1,358 yards on 139 carries (9.8 yards per attempt) and 24 touchdowns while Franke has passed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 567 yards and four scores.
“Kevon and Dawson have been great leaders on offense and are having great seasons,” Negen said.
The Falcons close the regular season at No. 4 Andover (6-1) on Wednesday. It will be a good measuring stick for Armstrong, which lost to the Huskies 42-7 last season.
“We know next week we are playing a very good football team,” Negen said. “They are extremely well coached and have been really good for years. We are looking forward to the challenge of playing a great team like Andover.”
Related Coverage
No time left
Detroit Lakes was down to its final play. Lakers coach Reed Hefta knew the exact play to call: “Ace 80 Kelce.”
He just didn’t have Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking for tight end Travis Kelce. He was counting on the Lakers’ backup quarterback, junior Elijah Wyckoff, and sophomore tight end Gus Okeson, who didn’t have a catch all season. It was run to perfection, Wyckoff finding Okeson wide open over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown on the final play of the game as the Lakers (4-3) surprised Little Falls 21-20.
“The excitement on their faces was priceless,” Hefta said.
The Flyers (1-6) took a 20-15 lead on senior quarterback Gavin Anderson’s second touchdown pass to classmate Tarique Toure, a 30-yarder with 1 minute, 5 seconds remaining that capped a 67-yard drive. It was Anderson’s third touchdown pass of the game.
“They had one heck of a drive right before us,” Hefta said. “We had lost two straight coming into this game, and being pushed against the ropes for a third time had us reeling.”
Senior Andy Bartnes returned the ensuing kickoff to the Flyers 45, setting the stage for the game-winning drive and touchdown.
“It was a pretty surreal moment to see our kids overcome adversity,” Hefta said. “Our kids found some confidence and were able to make some plays.”
Wyckoff found senior Caden Strand for a couple of completions on the drive. Strand was the Lakers’ starting quarterback before injuring his throwing shoulder and has since moved all over the field. He rushed for 229 yards on 23 carries and had a 61-yard touchdown run.
“It’s cool to see kids be so willing to help out regardless of where they play,” Hefta said. “It was fun to see our kids be able to execute in a high-stakes moment.”
Wyckoff threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Tyler Bye to give the Lakers a 15-14 lead with 2:21 remaining.
“We are proud of our kids and how they didn’t drop their heads,” Hefta said. “Fortunately, we were able to finish out the game with a memorable drive with some awesome kids.”
Inside the numbers
3 Consecutive shutouts posted by Polk County West. The Thunder (3-4) lost their first four games of the season before the defensive unit came to the forefront.
4th-and-11 The situation Zumbrota-Mazeppa (3-4) faced from its own 39-yard line with two minutes remaining in its 14-7 victory over Rochester Lourdes (2-5). Cougars coach Darin Raasch called for a fake punt run by sophomore Ryan Tesmer that resulted in a first down to preserve the win.
5 Consecutive games Minneapolis North junior defensive back Ronell Willis has an interception. He picked off two passes, giving him seven this season, in a 34-0 shutout of Minneapolis Southwest.
6 Touchdowns Blooming Prairie senior quarterback Brady Kittelson accounted for in the Awesome Blossoms’ 48-13 victory over Winona Cotter. He passed for four touchdowns and ran for two.
14 Points scored by unbeaten Class 3A No. 3 Pequot Lakes in the first 17 seconds of its 65-0 shutout of Proctor.
16 Consecutive games Sartell-St. Stephen lost before beating St. Cloud Tech 34-14.
19 Consecutive times Mankato West has beaten crosstown rival Mankato East after retaining the “Jug” with a 28-7 victory. Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, attended.
30.8 Yards senior Jack Lundberg averaged per carry in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s 54-7 triumph over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. He ran for 154 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 37, 46 and 56 yards.
52 Points Pierz and Montevideo combined for in the first quarter. Pierz scored four times on its first five plays in building a 38-14 lead en route to a 67-34 victory. Pioneers senior running back/defensive back Aiden Jones scored touchdowns three different ways, rushing, receiving and on an interception return.
56 Yardage of the second-longest field goal in state history, made Friday by East Ridge senior Luke Ryerse in a 41-17 upset victory over Class 6A No. 1 Lakeville North. Ryerse is committed to the Gophers. Fabian Kleinschumacher of Climax-Fisher holds the state record with a 57-yarder against Norman County East in 2003.
68.7 Average points per game for Nine-Player No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl, a number that fell as the Rangers drubbed No. 6 Cherry 62-6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-0) had scored a total of 253 points in its previous three games.
81 Points scored by Class 1A No. 1 Minneota (7-0) while shutting out Lac qui Parle Valley. The two-time defending state champions led 61-0 at halftime lead en route to their 27th consecutive victory. Senior Ryan Meagher ran for four touchdowns, bringing his season total to 20.
98 Yards Kasson-Mantorville’s defense allowed Breck in a 42-0 shutout. The KoMets (5-2) were coming off a 42-0 loss to Class 4A No. 5 Byron.
192 Receiving yards Dawson-Boyd senior Brayson Boike had in a 52-0 victory over MACRAY. He had six catches, including three for touchdowns of 23, 43 and 54 yards. He has 42 receptions for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns this season for the Blackjacks (6-1).
330 Passing yards for Anoka senior quarterback Peyton Podany in a 55-19 victory over Osseo. He completed 18 of 27 passes with four touchdowns.
580 Rushing yards Litchfield sophomore running back Anthony Taylor has the past two weeks after he ran for 221 yards on 31 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 30-12 triumph over Glencoe-Silver Lake.
2,763 Total yards this season for LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli senior quarterback Cam Hungerholt. He accounted for 453 total yards, 298 rushing and 155 passing, in a 47-14 victory over Mabel-Canton. He carried the ball just six times, averaging 49.7 yards per carry, with four touchdowns. Hungerholt completed six of eight passes with one touchdown.
Quote
“If you want to beat one of the best teams in the state, you have to find a way to make plays. They did and we didn’t.” — Stillwater coach Beau LaBore after Class 6A No. 6 Edina (5-2) edged his Ponies 19-16 on Mason West’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Strader with 1:50 remaining. West and Strader also combined on touchdown passes of 33 and 40 yards.