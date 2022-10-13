Staff writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen are six weeks into trying to predict winners of high school football games, and they head into Week 7 with nothing at all decided. Each went 1-2 last week, making Jim 13-8 and David 12-9. They disagree on two of the three games in play this week.

Their Week 7 picks and analysis:

Maple Grove Crimson (6-0) at St. Michael-Albertville Knights (3-3), 7 p.m.

Jim says: While so many others atop the Class 6A rankings have been knocking each other off, Maple Grove has maintained its established course: winning. They haven't all been blowouts — last week required a rally from a 14-point deficit to beat Wayzata — but the Crimson are finding ways to get the job done, and that's what matters. The pick: Maple Grove 34, St. Michael-Albertville 24

David says: St. Michael-Albertville is back to playing 48 minutes of good football. The Knights have won two in a row, coming from behind in the second half each time. QB Colton Demarais and RBs Ryan Kaydea and Conner Luongvan provide capable offense by committee. Expect a close game but not an upset. The pick: Maple Grove 28, St. Michael-Albertville 21

Minnetonka Skippers (4-2) at Centennial Cougars (4-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Has Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic plateaued? After a strong start, he's thrown for less than 100 yards in two of the Skippers' past three games. Centennial quarterback Daylen Cummings is best at running the Cougars' read-option, but he has shown enough improvement as a passer to make opponents notice. The pick: Centennial 22, Minnetonka 21

David says: Minnetonka coach Mark Esch, now in his third season, is building a program to reach the level of success he achieved at Mankato West, winning Prep Bowl titles in 2008 and 2014. The Skippers are getting closer. Beating an improving, physical Centennial team would provide confidence as the playoffs approach. The pick: Minnetonka 24, Centennial 19

Mahtomedi Zephyrs (5-1) at Simley Spartans (6-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Is undefeated Simley a surprise? Not according to powerful RB Gavin Nelson. Said Nelson: "Our whole group has kept the mentality that this is a state-championship-caliber team." The Spartans will need to find a way to stop shifty Mahtomedi halfback Corey Bohmert, who has scored 16 touchdowns. Conversely, can Mahtomedi stop Nelson? The pick: Simley 27, Mahtomedi 22

David says: St. Thomas Academy's passing game swayed last week's game against Mahtomedi in the Cadets' favor. The Zephyrs must be on guard this week for Spartans senior QB Caden Renslow. He has completed 13 of 22 passes in the past two games and thrown five scoring strikes. The Zephyrs will be more prepared this time. The pick: Mahtomedi 17, Simley 14