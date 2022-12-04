Jessie Diggins earned her first victory of the World Cup season Friday, kicking off a weekend of top-10 finishes for the cross-country skier from Afton.
Diggins won a 10-kilometer freestyle race in Lillehammer, Norway, earning her 13th individual victory in World Cup competition. She is now tied with Kikkan Randall for the most World Cup wins by an American cross-country skier.
The three-time Olympian followed up with a fourth place in Saturday's freestyle sprint and a ninth-place showing in Sunday's 20k classic mass start. Two other Minnesotans, Alayna Sonnesyn of Plymouth and Zak Ketterson of Bloomington, also raced in Lillehammer and earned World Cup points.
