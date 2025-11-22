Jellybean Johnson, pillar of Minneapolis music, dies at 69

He stood out in every Twin Cities barroom he entered, whether he was the 6-foot-4 man with a top hat at the back of the room or onstage shredding on guitar.
Sporting a showy coat, flashy shirt and stylish hat, Jellybean Johnson could be found in Minneapolis and St. Paul music clubs most any night. He was a friend to all musicians, famous or aspiring.
Best known as the drummer in the hit R&B band the Time, Johnson was a guitarist at heart, playing in Jay Bee and the Routine, St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars and other Twin Cities bands. He collaborated with Prince, Janet Jackson and New Edition as well as local heroes Alexander O’Neal and Mint Condition.
A pillar of the Minneapolis music scene, Johnson collapsed Friday at his Brooklyn Park home and died at North Memorial Health Hospital. He had turned 69 on Wednesday.
“He was an absolute icon,” said Paul Peterson, who played in bands with Johnson since 1983. “He not only was an architect of the Minneapolis Sound, but he mentored young players. He went out every night to see the next generation. He didn’t want to sit on the couch. Dude played every night because he loved it. It was his lifeblood.”
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame producer/songwriter Jimmy Jam called Johnson “the ambassador of Minneapolis music because he was immersed in it in every way.”
Marty Bragg, Johnson’s partner, took him to see the “Purple Rain” musical for his birthday after dinner at the Capital Grille in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday.
On his birthday, Johnson wrote on Facebook: “I’ve been blessed to live a life shaped by music, community, and the love of people who believed in me long before the world knew my name. When I look back, I don’t first think about the big stages or awards — I think about The Way… that little community center on the North Side of Minneapolis where a bunch of young kids picked up instruments and discovered who we were meant to be.”