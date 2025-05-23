St. Louis Park firm files IPO to become Minnesota’s next public company

Jefferson Capital could be Minnesota’s next public company after filing an initial public stock offering to raise $100 million.
The St. Louis Park-based company says, as the third largest debt buyer and servicer in North America, it had increased revenue 55% in 2024 to $154.9 million. Profits were $68.1 million, up 126%.
If successful, it would be the state’s second major IPO in less than a year.
Med-tech company Anteris Technologies went public in December. It was the first Minnesota company to do so through a major IPO since Life Time in September 2021.
The number or price of shares to be offered has not been determined. The final amount raised could differ from $100 million.
It is expected the existing shareholders will maintain a controlling interest of more than 50% of the company’s shares after the offering.
Jefferson Capital plans to use proceeds of the offering to create a public market for its shares, restructure its corporate debt, provide financial flexibility and for general operating purposes.
Chief Executive David Burton founded the company in 2002 after acquiring the consumer accounts of the old Fingerhut business, the once ubiquitous catalog company that helped consumers finance their purchases.