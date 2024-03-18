Twin Cities fans had to wait 38 years to see Jeff Lynne's ELO light up in town again, but now they're coming back just five years later.

Lynne and his sprawling orchestral rock group will return to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 30 on what they're calling the Over and Out Tour — as in: it will purportedly be their last.

Tickets for the Monday night concert in St. Paul go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options beginning Wednesday. Tour promoter Live Nation did not name ticket prices yet, but don't expect them to be, um, light.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band best known for elaborately produced '70s hits such as "Don't Bring Me Down," "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky," the Electric Light Orchestra went on a lengthy hiatus from the mid-'80s up until the 2000s. In that time, Lynne became better known as a member of the Traveling Wilburys and as a producer for big-wigs like his Wilburys bandmates Tom Petty and George Harrison.

Now 76, Lynne finally rebirthed the band in the mid-2010s and eventually took it out on the road with hired guns. Their sold-out Xcel Center concert in 2019 was truly a marvelous visual and audio spectacle, one that many fans are still raving about.

The Out and About Tour will kick off in Palm Desert, Calif., on Aug. 24 and culminate back in Los Angeles in late October. There are many open dates on the tour for additional shows to be added.