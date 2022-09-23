Jeep has announced that it will have a fully electrified expanded lineup, including four all-electric SUVs, by 2025 in North America as it pursues becoming an SUV leader in zero-emission vehicles and volume.

The new electric vehicles target the heart of the American SUV market, executives said. They include the Recon, a Wrangler-inspired midsize SUV, and a premium midsize Wagoneer code named Wagoneer S.

Four BEVs — battery electric vehicles, which are powered entirely by rechargeable batteries, as opposed to hybrids — also will be available in Europe by 2025.

"This powerful combination of design, legendary 4x4 capability and electrification will reshape the SUV market," Jeep CEO Christian Meunier predicted during a news briefing. "We plan to lead the charge into the future so that more people around the world can join the Jeep community towards zero-emission freedom."

The plans mark the fruits of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV merger with French automaker Groupe PSA in 2021 to create Stellantis, which is investing $35.5 billion into electrification and software. By 2030, Jeep expects half of its U.S. sales will be all-electric with a full range of BEVs.

"It suggests when they announced last year they would have an electrified version of everything they build, they were serious," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst at market research firm Guidehouse Inc.

The all-electric Recon is aimed as customers looking for exploring and adventuring in near silence, according to the company. Details on range and power haven't been provided. It will go on display to the public next year, with reservations starting then and production beginning in 2024.

The four-door vehicle has a one-touch power top and removable doors and glass like the similarly sized Wrangler. It will feature trail-rated Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, underbody protection, tow hooks, off-road tires, a "frunk" and the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with travel guides of notable off-road trails.

A different customer

Although design cues were taken from the Wrangler, the Recon is not seen as a replacement for Jeep's flagship, Meunier said: "The Wrangler stays the Wrangler, the icon of the brand. That is very clear."

Ralph Gilles, chief design officer, said that although there's "a lot of DNA transfer" from the Wrangler to the Recon, "It's really aimed at a new customer."

For the Wagoneer sub-brand, the Jeep team will introduce an "electrified" Grand Wagoneer 4xe in 2024. The full-size SUV is expected to have 500 miles on a single charge.

The goal for the smaller Wagoneer S is 400 miles on a single charge. It's expected to pack 600 horsepower, offering a 0 to 60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Like the Recon, the Wagoneer S will be on display publicly next year, with production slated to begin in 2024. Reservations will begin in early 2023.

"The flavors of these two vehicles are quite different," Meunier said of the Recon and Wagoneer S. "Customer targets are extremely different. One is really an adventure machine. The other is really the reinvention of the American modern icon, high-performance, very fast, very premium, but very different customers."

In Europe, Jeep says, 100% of its sales will be all-electric. The Avenger will be available in Europe as well as Japan and South Korea. It will be smaller than the Renegade, currently Jeep's smallest vehicle. Morrison said there isn't a market in the United States for this size of SUV. The target for its electric range is nearly 250 miles.

Stealing its name from sister brand Dodge, the Avenger will make its public debut on Oct. 17 at the Paris Motor Show. Reservations open that same day. It will hit showrooms in early 2023.

The new exclusively electric models are a further expansion of the Jeep brand. In North America, Jeep has plug-in hybrid versions of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

"The products they are talking about," Brinley said of the BEVs, "are fully in line with Jeep authenticity, what customers want, and how they would like to use their vehicles."