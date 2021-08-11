Jean Taylor, who spent the last three years as chair of Star Tribune Media, will become the next chief executive of American Public Media Group, the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio.

Taylor, who has served on the board of APMG since 2013, becomes just the third leader of the St. Paul-based media company, known among radio listeners nationally for programs like "Marketplace" and "The Splendid Table." She follows founder Bill Kling and Jon McTaggart, who became CEO in 2011 and announced his retirement late last year.

"Bill Kling set a great foundation for us. Jon McTaggart has taken us into the 21st century in a way that has been just amazing," Taylor said in an interview. "I'm looking forward to unleashing the people of APMG to take it to the next level."

Taylor has chaired the Star Tribune's board of directors since 2018 and has stepped down from that role. In 2014, her father, Glen Taylor, bought the news company, which publishes this newspaper and website.

He is the founder of Mankato-based Taylor Corp. and built a multibillion-dollar fortune through its array of businesses in commercial printing and communications. He also has invested in some agribusinesses. Most publicly, Taylor owns, and is in the process of selling, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx professional basketball teams.

Jean Taylor worked for Taylor Corp. for 17 years, including nine as CEO. Recently, she worked with Platinum Group, a business advisory firm in Minnetonka, a role she will give up as she steps into the job at APMG.

A graduate of Augsburg University, she earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota. She also serves on the board for the Minnesota Zoo Foundation.

"I'm just at a point in my life where I've been thinking about how could I lend my leadership and skills even more to an organization, really step back in as a CEO as I've been in the past," she said. "This offered that opportunity."

In her board roles at APMG and the Star Tribune, Taylor said she has learned a lot about the media, the way digital technology is transforming how people consume information and entertainment and how it's all funded.

A key difference between the public radio company and the Star Tribune, Taylor noted, is that listeners typically access programs from MPR and its other operations for free, choosing later whether to support the company with a donation.

"We have to continue to not only provide great content but help people understand the value of that content," she said of APMG. "That's a model that continues to work. As our footprint expands, we can continue to reach out to a broader group of people who recognize the value of our work and hopefully bring on more members, more donors and more underwriters."

At Star Tribune Media, CEO Mike Klingensmith will become interim chair of the board.

In a note to Star Tribune employees, Klingensmith wrote, that Jean Taylor "has been a tireless advocate for the Star Tribune and demonstrated great skill and strategic insight in challenging me and the senior leadership team."

Glen Taylor will continue to sit on the board of the Star Tribune.

"I can confidently report that the Taylor family remains as committed as ever to its stewardship of the Star Tribune," Klingensmith said.