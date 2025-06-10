J&E Cos. shuts three Twin Cities factories, laying off 145

Citing financial woes, Plymouth-based J& E Cos. is closing its Minnesota plants and laying off 145 workers, according to documents filed with the state.
The three custom-metal manufacturing shops were in Lakeville, Plymouth and Shakopee.
Company officials could not be reached for comment. But in notices required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filed this month, they said workers were being laid off immediately.
It is not clear if the company’s Wisconsin operations will continue to function.
The J&E shutdown is ending a 65-year history in Minnesota.
“This notice was issued as soon as it became clear that, despite efforts by J&E, it would not be able to continue its operations due to financial difficulties and circumstances,“ the notice said. ”Such efforts had the potential of permitting operations to continue, including through a potential sale of the business which could have resulted in the continued employment of J&E’s employees. However, those efforts failed shortly before the issuance of this notice.”
The shutdowns are a significant contraction following the much celebrated 2022 merger with R&B, a 100-year-old Wisconsin-based precision machining firm with more than 100 employees.
Together, J&E and R&B had 325 employees operating six facilities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Mexico. After the merger, the company had 450,000 square feet of production space.