The Vikings used their 11th and final pick of the 2021 NFL draft on the first defensive tackle to lead the University of Pittsburgh in sacks since three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald back in 2013.

A sixth-rounder picked 199th overall in the sixth round, Jaylen Twyman had 10 ½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2019. He took the COVID-19 opt-out in 2020.

The 6-2, 301-pounder is known for having great hands, nimble feet and good quickness. His weaknesses include a smaller frame that could hurt him against the run and in bull-rushing bigger NFL guards.

Twyman will compete for a backup rotational role at the three-technique tackle position behind Dalvin Tomlinson, this year's prized free-agent acquisition.

Twyman was the second Pitt defensive lineman chosen by the Vikings, joining edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who was selected in the third round Friday night. Overall, Spielman bolstered the defensive line with three picks.

The Vikings' draft ends without a seventh-round draft selection. General Manager Rick Spielman selected six offensive players and five defenders.