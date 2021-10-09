DENVER — Jaylen Nowell dunked in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and scored with 10 seconds remaining the extra period to lead the Timberwolves over the Nuggets 114-112 in an NBA preseason game Friday night.

Nowell scored 12 points, including six of the Wolves' final eight points in OT after the Nuggets led 111-105 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds to play. Markus Howard missed a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Nuggets.

Nowell also tied the score with 3 seconds left in regulation with a dunk, forcing overtime at 101-101 after the Wolves had trailed 98-92.

Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 13 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 12.

Nahshon Hyland scored 21 for Denver, Michael Porter J. added 16 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.