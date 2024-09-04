Jay Lietzau’s Thursday Canterbury line

SHUT UP MICHAEL (3) does his best running on or near the lead. May not get the lead today but should be close and if Carmona gets him to relax early, he should have plenty in the tank for the stretch. SWAMPDRAINER (6) has yet to hit the board in 2024 but catches a suspect field and his speed figures fit here. BIG PETE (5) hasn’t won in over a year but did break his maiden on the Shakopee sod.