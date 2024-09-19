Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Thursday, Sept. 19

MENDELSSOHN JOY (7) couldn’t quite catch the wire-to-wire winner when last on the grass then tired in an off-the-turf start. Should be fit and ready to fire third off the layoff for the top barn. BRIT BLITZ (5) didn’t appreciate the dirt in last but gets back on the local lawn today where he has a win/second in three starts. Barn excels on the turf. TIME MUSE (3) has narrowly missed in last two and the jockey/trainer win at a 39 percent clip.