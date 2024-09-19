Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Alotaluck (4th race). Value play of the day: Mendelssohn Joy (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,4,6/3,5,7/2,7/1/1,2,5,7), $48.00.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Thursday, Sept. 19
The Star Tribune handicapper makes his selections for an eight-race card in Shakopee.
1. 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Mischievous Gal (Fuentes, Williams)121/5-2
2: Wings From Above (Roman, Riecken)121/9-2
3: Saint Sarena (Rodriguez, Biehler)121/12-1
4: Vow (Quinonez, Williams)121/7-2
5: Chasing Shadows (Carmona, Riecken)116/6-1
6: Lite It Up Louie (Gallardo, Rosin)117/9-5
MISCHIEVOUS GAL (1) ships in from Louisiana for a high percentage barn. Has two bullet workouts since moving north, tactical speed and two victories at this specialty distance. LITE IT UP LOUIE (6) won her first start locally after being claimed down at Churchill. Keeps improving after posting a career high speed figure in last. VOW (4) is the other Williams trainee along with the top pick and won easily in last.
2. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Mach Two (Da Silva, Biehler)119/6-1
2: Martini Man (Fuentes, Rosin)119/5-2
3: Time Muse (Quinonez, Berndt)119/6-1
4: Outlaw Run (Harr, Cline)123/12-1
5: Brit Blitz (Roman, Berndt)119/6-1
6: High Ransom (Wood, Geditz, Jr.)119/8-1
7: Mendelssohn Joy (Carmona, Robertson)118/4-1
8: War Rascal (Gallardo, Garrett)123/9-2
MENDELSSOHN JOY (7) couldn’t quite catch the wire-to-wire winner when last on the grass then tired in an off-the-turf start. Should be fit and ready to fire third off the layoff for the top barn. BRIT BLITZ (5) didn’t appreciate the dirt in last but gets back on the local lawn today where he has a win/second in three starts. Barn excels on the turf. TIME MUSE (3) has narrowly missed in last two and the jockey/trainer win at a 39 percent clip.
3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Deflater (Lindsay, Cline)123/9-2
2: Launched (Ceballos, Silva, Jr.)123/4-1
3: Hit the Seam (Wood, Ramaekers)123/8-1
4: Magnet and Steel (Valenzuela, Rosin)123/5-1
5: Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez, Kenney)123/7-2
6: Reef’s Destiny (Harr, Cline)123/8-1
7: My Crazy Neighbor (Rodriguez, Berndt)123/5-2
LAUNCHED (2) returns after a three-month freshening for a 21 percent barn. Before his break, he won four-out-of-six going wire-to-wire. Will try similar tactics today and the drop in class adds to his appeal. MY CRAZY NEIGHBOR (7) hasn’t shown much in two local starts since arriving from Hawthorne but tries easier for a good barn. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (5) is a need-the-lead type but could have company up front but if he can clear the field, he does get brave.
4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Alotaluck (Fuentes, Garrett)117/7-2
2: Mission Key (Roman, Rarick)121/12-1
3: Papa Rizzo (Pena, Roberts)121/10-1
4: Bayou Colonel (Morales, Scherer)121/10-1
5: Skippy’s Strike (Lindsay, Bedford)121/20-1
6: Mr Navigator (Da Silva, Ramaekers)121/9-2
7: That’s Not Funny (Gallardo, Rosin)121/5-1
8: Bayou Benny (Carmona, Scherer)116/8-1
9: Angel’s Magic (Rodriguez, Bethke)121/12-1
10: The Right Stuff (Valenzuela, Hone)121/15-1
11: Quality Rags (Harr, Lund)121/12-1
12: Table for Two (Quinonez, Fuentes)121/6-1
13: Divine Leader (Quinonez, Padilla)121/9-2
ALOTALUCK (1) has class having banked over $200K in four career starts including a Grade II placing. Returns after a five-month layoff and tries the turf for the first time. Could be a prep for something bigger. THAT’S NOT FUNNY (7) has five wins over the Shakopee sod including one this summer. Will be flying late. MR NAVIGATOR (6) in good form this meet with two wins and a second in three starts.
5. 7 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Kirill the Thrill (Carmona, Robertson)114/5-2
2: Bennigan (Pena, Martinez)123/12-1
3: Burn Boss (Da Silva, Bedford)123/6-1
4: Westdakota (Lindsay, Bedford)119/10-1
5: Sharma’d (Barajas, Silva)119/2-1
6: Legacyinthemaking (Harr, Smith)119/12-1
7: Straitfromtheduece (Roman, Biehler)119/7-2
8: Sweet Bodemeister (Valenzuela, Kenney)123/15-1
9: B L’s Concerto (Fuentes, Donlin)123/9-2
10: Time to Escape (Rodriguez, Rarick)119/15-1
11: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva)119/4-1
BENNIGAN (2) showed improvement between debut and second start. Flashed speed in last before tiring. If he shows that speed again and takes another step forward, he could be there. SHARMA’D (5) has posted speed figures that definitely fits with theses but has also had eleven attempts including many at this level. KIRILL THE THRILL (1) hasn’t caught a fast track since last fall. May appreciate the footing.
6. 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Haute Charlotte (Gallardo, Rosin)123/9-2
2: Karats Kount (Arroyo, Smith)123/20-1
3: Diamond Dee (Morales, Lund)119/12-1
4: Snow Flurry (Da Silva, Litfin)119/7-2
5: Brief Note (Rodriguez, Martinez)123/15-1
6: California Diva (Harr, Woolley, Jr.)123/20-1
7: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Williams)119/8-1
8: Island Bender (Roman, Berndt)119/6-1
9: Bohemian Jiggles (Pena, Silva, Jr.)119/6-1
10: Sassy Mama (Valenzuela, Bethke)119/15-1
11: Scream Machine (Carmona, Robertson)114/8-1
12: Autism Counts (Wood, Silva, Jr.)119/6-1
13: I Came to Shame (Carmona, Smith)118/10-1
HAUTE CHARLOTTE (1) was claimed two back by a sharp barn who immediately stepped her up in class and she ran a nice third. Drops back down the claiming ladder, gets the rail and Gallardo in the irons. SNOW FLURRY (4) has shown improved speed recently and keeps improving. Speed and a drop in class is always dangerous. ISLAND BENDER (8) tired in her first start off a year layoff but added fitness in her second start should help.
7. 7 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: D Flash (Wood, Jones)119/10-1
2: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1
3: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)123/6-1
4: Color Me Legendary (Morales, Gomez)123/15-1
5: De Angelo (Carmona, Robertson)114/9-5
6: Bay Boss (Fuentes, Williams)123/5-2
7: Frosty View (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/9-2
BAY BOSS (6) has good tactical speed and the top jock retains the mount. Has competed against some nice ones recently including multiple next-out winners. Running style should welcome the added distance. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (2) is coming off a nice win versus state-restricted foes and would like a hot early pace to set up his closing kick. DE ANGELO (5) graduated easily in last in the slop and faces winners for the first time but definitely has talent.
8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $18,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Kind Kismet (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/9-5
2: Cupid’s Obsession (Gallardo, Robertson)119/3-1
3: Midnight Joy (Carmona, Robertson)114/5-2
4: Chuck’s Every Wish (Wood, McKinley)119/15-1
5: Emeryandavery (Harr, Donlin)119/8-1
6: Collada (Morales, Tranquilino)119/8-1
7: Mollys Mia (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/10-1
CUPID’S OBSESSION (2) has a sister who won her career debut for this barn by five-lengths and her mom won her first start. Robertson always has them well prepared and gets a good post draw. KIND KISMET (1) has lost last two by less than a length and gets the rail after breaking from outside in last three. MIDNIGHT JOY (3) has finished behind the second pick in last two so must improve.
