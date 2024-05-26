Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Factor That (4th race). Value play of the day: Jackson Action (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (5/10/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8/1,5,6,7,8/4,7,8), $60.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Aunt Kendra (Valenzuela, McDaniel) 119/2-1

2: Suzzie's Darlin (Fuentes, Fuentes) 119/9-2

3: Afleet Divine (Ceballos, Rushton) 124/12-1

4: Carbonel (Rodriguez, Rushton) 124/9-5

5: April Flower Bound (Carmona, Westermann) 119/5-2

SUZZIE'S DARLIN (2) returns to the dirt after an unsuccessful turf try against better. Showed some speed two back and if allowed to track moderate early fractions, she may get brave late. AUNT KENDRA (1) has tactical speed and the rail. Fared well against cheap Oklahoma-breds at Will Rodgers but faces open company in this one. CARBONEL (4) has shown some ability but is a five-year-old with little upside.

2. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

1: David's Faith (Ceballos, Lund) 119/6-1

2: Legacyinthemaking (Da Silva, Smith) 119/12-1

3: Lucky Super Nova (Carmona, Espinoza) 119/10-1

4: Hidden Profit (Fuentes, Williams) 119/9-2

5: Professional Grade (Rodriguez, Roberts) 119/3-1

6: Horseshoe Patsy (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/2-1

7: Sharma'd (Barajas, Silva) 119/4-1

HIDDEN PROFIT (4) tried a turf sprint in lone career start as a two-year-old. Showed speed from the rail that day and might try to steal this one on the front-end. SHARMA'D (7) drops half in claiming price for a sneaky good barn. Has caught off tracks in last two and has good tactical speed. HORSESHOE PATSY (6) also drops in class but hasn't shown much fight so far in six starts. Jockey/trainer always dangerous.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

1: Mizzen Millions (Valenzuela, Garrett) 124/10-1

2: Pasta Salad Rhonda (Carmona, Robertson) 119/5-2

3: Dust Maker (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

4: Finnley's Kitten (Rodriguez, Kereluk) 124/9-2

5: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-1

6: Chaparrita (Gallardo, Silva) 124/8-1

7: Toodaloo Y'all (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/10-1

FINNLEY'S KITTEN (4) just missed in last after checking entering the stretch. Struggled two back but in good form other than that race. If she can work a good trip, she should be there at the wire. DUST MAKER (3) has competitive speed figures for this level but has yet to win on the turf. Tactical speed is an advantage. PASTA SALAD RHONDA (2) won two back down at Tampa Bay and will be closing late.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

1: Grace A'lace (Ceballos, Bethke) 124/12-1

2: Northern Angel (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/10-1

3: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone) 124/12-1

4: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/10-1

5: Factor That (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/8-5

6: Mighty Madi (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/9-2

7: Honeycrisp (Valenzuela, Biehler) 124/5-1

8: Blazing Performer (Roman, Berndt) 119/4-1

FACTOR THAT (5) faced open company this spring at the ultra-competitive Gulfstream Park meet and wasn't disgraced. Should have things her own way on the front-end against Minnesota-breds here. BLAZING PERFORMER (8) is a first-timer for the exceptional Berndt barn and is well bred for the surface. Needs to break sharply. NORTHERN ANGEL (2) should appreciate the added distance and switch to the grass.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

1: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/30-1

2: Commissioner Oscar (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/8-1

3: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

4: Kirill the Thrill (Carmona, Robertson) 114/10-1

5: Found Jordan (Gallardo, Peters) 124/9-2

6: Burn Boss (Barandela, Bedford) 124/20-1

7: Latin Force (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 119/6-1

8: Morning Thunder (Valenzuela, Biehler) 119/12-1

9: Whatsyourobjective (Roman, Rivelli) 119/5-2

10: Jackson Action (Ceballos, Berndt) 124/3-1

JACKSON ACTION (10) displayed some talent last year locally while sprinting on the lawn. Tries two-turns for the first time but based on his breeding, the distance shouldn't be any problem. WHATSYOUROBJECTIVE (9) is a regally bred first-time starter for the high-percentage Rivelli barn. Impressive workouts signal his readiness. MORNING THUNDER (8) popped and stopped in his only career start at two. Bred for this surface and distance.

6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

1: Ember (Fuentes, Williams) 122/4-1

2: Husker Butch (Quinonez, Riecken) 122/8-1

3: Redisur (Valenzuela, Rarick) 122/15-1

4: Ricky Bobby (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/5-1

5: Last Martini (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/9-2

6: Loring Park (Carmona, Bethke) 117/10-1

7: Il Capitano (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/5-2

8: Out Run'm (Roman, Espinoza) 122/8-1

9: Just Plain Ornery (Ceballos, Rushton) 122/12-1

IL CAPITANO (7) was claimed two back by the aggressive Silva barn and immediately won easily. Has lethal early speed and if he shakes loose early, he'll be very tough to catch. EMBER (1) moves up in class after a win and claim last out for a sharp trainer. Will attempt to save ground on the rail and make one run late. LAST MARTINI (5) chased the top pick in last down in the desert after a poor start. Will need to break cleanly to compete.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

1: Flash Humor (Barajas, Silva) 124/3-1

2: Speaking Loud (Carmona, Stankey) 114/15-1

3: Tapitboy (Rodriguez, Rushton) 119/8-1

4: Palace Attained (Da Silva, Donlin) 124/15-1

5: McEwen (Roman, Rhone) 119/5-1

6: Eightysixchevy (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/5-2

7: Army Kid (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/6-1

8: My Cairo Kid (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/9-2

EIGHTYSIXCHEVY (6) ran evenly in his career debut at Tampa Bay at the end of April while chasing an easy winner. Should improve off that experience and if he takes a step forward, he's the one to beat. ARMY KID (7) debuted at Keeneland last fall and beat half the field. Expecting major improvement in first start at three and his bullet workout on May 15 jumps off the page. FLASH HUMOR (1) ran impressively down in Texas this spring but has lacked that killer instinct.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

1: Alcazaba (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 124/6-1

2: Magnet and Steel (Valenzuela, Fields) 124/15-1

3: Bigparty Nowhiskey (Ceballos, Rushton) 124/12-1

4: Yo Dawg (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/9-5

5: General Crook (Rodriguez, Kereluk) 119/6-1

6: Freedom Flash (Da Silva, Bethke) 124/10-1

7: Laws of Man (Fuentes, Rarick) 119/9-2

8: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva) 119/7-2

YO DAWG (4) has a win and two seconds in three career dirt starts locally. Drops in class after seasonal debut at Hawthorne and returns for last year's leading trainer. CINCO MAJESTIC (8) took awhile to break his maiden but has been showing steady improvement in his speed figures. The outside post will give his jockey some options. LAWS OF MAN (7) broke his maiden emphatically when last seen at Fonner but faces much tougher here.