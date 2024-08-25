Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Sunday, Aug. 25

FLASH HUMOR (2) ran respectably at this distance back in March at Sam Houston in his career debut but then ran six straight on the dirt. Returns to the lawn and has early speed that must be dealt with. CATALINA CRUSH (6) has hit the board in seven of 11 in his career but has had many chances. Maybe sprinting on the grass is the answer. EL ENCANTO (7) makes his first start at three years old and gets Fuentes.