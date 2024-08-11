Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Sunday, Aug. 11

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (5) has owned this turf course over the past three summers, winning 10 of 13 and never missing the board. Coming off a win and could be at her best third off the layoff. LET’S SKEDADDLE (2) wishes she would have never met the top pick finishing right behind her in five of her past eight races. Why not again? GYPSY REWARD (3) won her seasonal debut but must improve.