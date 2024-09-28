Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 28

BODENHEIMER (1) has been trying to get on the Shakopee sod all summer to no avail. Was in very good form at this distance last year, winning four times. Will try to break alertly from the rail and take them all the way. PHILO BEDDOE (12) has had a successful meet at this distance with two wins and a second. Tough post for his style so must start cleanly. SAINT CHARLES (4) has been close in past three and might get a cozy trip behind the pacesetters.