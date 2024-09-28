Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Perry County (3rd race). Value play of the day: Infinity Factor (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1 (4,6/1,3,6,7,9/10/3,8,10/2,5,9), $45.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 28
It’s the final races of the 2024 season at Canterbury Park, and our handicapper makes his picks for a nine-race card.
1. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 117/6-1
2: Mighty Madi (Harr, Rarick) 123/15-1
3: Miss Gold (Rodriguez, Rengstorf) 117/15-1
4: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson) 121/5-1
5: Ana (Carmona, Scherer) 116/12-1
6: Jocasta (Quinonez, Scherer) 117/3-1
7: O’Babe (Morales, Scherer) 121/12-1
8: Valence (Pena, Garrett) 117/4-1
9: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 121/6-1
10: Bee a Bali (Valenzuela, Hanson) 117/15-1
11: Rosalina (Da Silva, Litfin) 117/15-1
JOCASTA (6) went wire-to-wire in last while dominating by three lengths and posting a career-high speed figure. Has a versatile running style, which should give Quinonez options. MORGS WORLD (4) has been in the mix this summer at Canterbury in four starts for the leading conditioner. Needs to break the habit of hanging late. RETIRED KATHY (1) is 3-for-6b at the distance with two seconds.
2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Mizzen Millions (Fuentes, Garrett) 121/8-1
2: Keba Lucky Day (Valenzuela, Kenney) 121/12-1
3: Pageant Purrfect (Barajas, Silva) 117/6-1
4: Fat and Furious (Rodriguez, Silva) 121/8-1
5: Pat’s Gal (Harr, Cline) 121/10-1
6: Scream Machine (Carmona, Robertson 114/5-2
7: Starlet Cole (Roman, Martinez) 121/4-1
8: Checkcashingconnie (Williams, Robertson) 121/9-2
9: Run Bambi Run (Gallardo, Espinoza) 121/10-1
STARLET COLE (7) drops half in claiming price, which is a 20% move for the barn. Returns to the distance where she scored both of her wins and gets back to the dirt after two grass tries. SCREAM MACHINE (6) is coming off a win at this level in last when running down the lone speed. Has early speed and Carmona retains the mount. MIZZEN MILLIONS (1) cuts back in distance for a barn that’s had a great summer.
3. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Neoteric (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/8-1
2: Secret Legend (Harr, Cline) 118/8-1
3: Work Boots (Wood, Cline) 118/15-1
4: Fleet Neilina (Morales, Lund) 115/20-1
5: Innately Good (Williams, Goodwin) 118/12-1
6: Tap the Kid (Valenzuela, Rhone) 118/8-1
7: Nebraska Gold (Da Silva, Westermann) 118/15-1
8: Pierre Noel (Rodriguez, Biehler) 118/10-1
9: Southgate Gator (Gallardo, Robertson) 118/9-2
10: Perry County (Carmona, Litfin) 113/3-1
11: Makin My Fortune (Roman, Lund) 118/4-1
PERRY COUNTY (10) ran incredibly well in his career debut at this specialty distance at a big price, then tried a dirt sprint and faced a freak. Returns to the lawn and switches to Carmona. TAP THE KID (6) has improved in all three starts to begin his career for a Hall of Fame trainer who retires after these final races. NEOTERIC (1) is bred to like the distance but gets the tough rail draw for good connections.
4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Kid Got Rhythm (Roman, Rhone) 119/8-1
2: Baby Nova (Harr, Tranquilino) 123/8-1
3: El Encanto (Gallardo, Lund) 119/6-1
4: P R Call Me Maybe (Da Silva, Westermann) 123/12-1
5: Spinning Heart (Carmona, Robertson) 114/4-1
6: Real Good Magic (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 119/10-1
7: Stud Bubba (Morales, Scherer) 119/10-1
8: Threat Analysis (Pena, Garrett 116/9-2
9: Time to Escape (Wood, Rarick) 119/20-1
10: Big Hammer (Quinonez, Wismer) 119/3-1
BIG HAMMER (10) debuted down at Ellis Park in a turf sprint and after coming out at the start, he was running late. Tries the dirt, adds Lasix and the barn has shipped in live runners all season. THREAT ANALYSIS (8) ran evenly in her career debut after breaking slowly out of the gate. Tough task facing older and boys in only her second start. EL ENCANTO (3) showed ability as a two-year-old last fall at Remington but pulled up in only start this year.
5. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Merlin’s Sister (Lindsay, Bedford) 120/20-1
2: War Chest (Carmona, Rengstorf) 118/4-1
3: Mountain Pine (Da Silva, Litfin) 123/8-1
4: Glendale (Rodriguez, Roberts) 123/5-1
5: Total Surprise (Fuentes, Williams) 123/8-1
6: Wodeton (Pena, Silva) 123/12-1
7: Loring Park (Gallardo, Bethke) 123/5-2
8: Zumurudee (Morales, Woolley Jr.) 123/15-1
9: Sarge’s Sermon (Quinonez, Biehler) 123/12-1
10: Skippy’s Strike (Wood, Bedford) 123/20-1
11: Mark in Greeley (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 123/12-1
12: Make Noise (Harr, Cline) 123/15-1
WAR CHEST (2) came back after a six-week layoff with a nice second while chasing a lone speed winner. Can adapt to any pace scenario and the connections (jockey/trainer/owner) are formidable. TOTAL SURPRISE (5) posted a career high speed figure in his first start on the turf after being claimed three back. Will be flying late. SARGE’S SERMON (9) is 6-for-10 in the top two on the local lawn and does his best running late.
6. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Bodenheimer (Gallardo, Lund) 121/9-2
2: Catrick (Roman, VanWinkle) 119/12-1
3: Konteekee (Harr, Cline) 117/12-1
4: Saint Charles (Pena, Biehler) 121/8-1
5: D Flash (Wood, Jones) 119/20-1
6: Boat Song (Carmona, Robertson 116/4-1
7: Boss Nine (Lindsay, Bedford) 121/20-1
8: Future Perfect (Morales, Robertson) 121/8-1
9: Top of My Game (Da Silva, Litfin) 121/12-1
10: Stability (Quinonez, Garrett) 121/4-1
11: Citrus Bay (Barajas, Tranquilino) 121/15-1
12: Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez, Rhone) 121/3-1
13: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez) 121/15-1
14: Mendelssohn Joy (Carmona, Robertson 116/6-1
15: Channel Won (Gallardo, Tracy) 121/3-1
16: In the Arch (Harr, Rengstorf) 123/10-1
BODENHEIMER (1) has been trying to get on the Shakopee sod all summer to no avail. Was in very good form at this distance last year, winning four times. Will try to break alertly from the rail and take them all the way. PHILO BEDDOE (12) has had a successful meet at this distance with two wins and a second. Tough post for his style so must start cleanly. SAINT CHARLES (4) has been close in past three and might get a cozy trip behind the pacesetters.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $40,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Infinity Factor (Gallardo, Rosin) 122/10-1
2: Flatter Me Baby (Pena, Bethke) 120/12-1
3: Hootowl Hoot (Fuentes, Williams) 122/12-1
4: R N R Audible (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-2
5: We Need a Favor (Harr, Cline 116/15-1
6: Able Seaman (Rodriguez, Biehler) 122/12-1
7: Wocka Wocka (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 122/8-1
8: Don’t Fly Stand By (Da Silva, Eikleberry) 122/4-1
9: Casually Classy (Carmona, Litfin) 120/15-1
10: Beggin for Trouble (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 122/12-1
11: Indie Freedom (Roman, Padilla) 122/9-2
INFINITY FACTOR (1) ran professionally in his career debut while stalking the speed and pulling away late. Moves from outside to inside, keeps Gallardo and may improve with experience. DON’T FLY STAND BY (8) is undefeated in two career starts in Des Moines. Bullet workout on September 11 indicates he’s still feeling good. R N R AUDIBLE (4) was no match for the second pick in last but this is his home court.
8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Mystifier (Gallardo, Rosin) 123/4-1
2: Master of Disguise (Fuentes, Williams) 119/5-2
3: Midnight Royal (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 123/8-1
4: Without Equal (Roman, Lund) 119/10-1
5: Preparedness (Harr, Cline) 123/12-1
6: Red’s Mr Z (Wood, Rarick) 123/20-1
7: Sharma’d (Barajas, Silva) 119/9-2
8: Ll’s Classy Dude (Da Silva, McKinley) 123/20-1
9: Wild Time (Carmona, Robertson) 118/5-1
10: Capala (Morales, Lund) 119/15-1
11: Justin Azteca (Valenzuela, Lund) 123/15-1
MASTER OF DISQUISE (2) showed good early speed in his first start locally, building a two-length lead before tiring late. Drops in class for a high-percentage barn and top jock gets the call. MIDNIGHT ROYAL (3) lost to a next-out winner when last seen. Cuts back in distance and might try to stalk early and pounce late. MYSTIFIER (1) has had all his victories come on the grass but has placed in half of his eight dirt starts.
9. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Rynotograce (Rodriguez, Riecken) 119/4-1
2: Midnight Joy (Carmona, Robertson) 111/7-2
3: Westdakota (Lindsay, Bedford) 119/30-1
4: Bears’ D (Wood, Miller) 119/15-1
5: Kirill the Thrill (Williams, Robertson) 119/8-1
6: Heavenlyconveyance (Da Silva, Tranquilino) 119/8-1
7: Good Grief Claude (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/5-1
8: King in the North (Barajas, Silva) 119/20-1
9: Cat On the Prowl (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/15-1
10: Burn Boss (Morales, Bedford) 123/20-1
11: B L’s Concerto (Valenzuela, Donlin) 123/12-1
12: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/15-1
13: Latin Force (Roman, VanWinkle) 119/12-1
14: The Man the Myth (Pena, Woolley Jr.) 119/15-1
RYNOTOGRACE (1) might welcome a dirt sprint after four routes (three on the turf). Will be able to save ground on the rail and the cut back in distance should give him added fitness. HEAVENLYCONVEYANCE (6) ran well in career debut, just missing while five lengths clear of third. Turf experiment was a disaster so will welcome the switch back to dirt. GOOD GRIEF CLAUDE (7) makes his second start for the top barn and has had three additional works since last start.