Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 21

CAUGHT OFF GUARD (7) drops to the level where he won two in a row on the grass in July. Returns to the dirt here but has a win/second in four starts on the surface. Most likely on or need the early lead. NORTH ARM BAY (8) just missed in last on the turf, Gallardo stays aboard and speed figures fit here. MY PARTNER GLEN (1) gets back on the dirt and will by flying late if the early pace is hot.