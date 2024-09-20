Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Cupids Crush (1st race). Value play of the day: Cali Bali (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (3/1,3,4,5,7,8/5,6,7,10,11/1,3,7/3), $45.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 21
The Star Tribune makes his picks for the penultimate Saturday race card at Canterbury Park in 2024.
1. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Tour Queen (Fuentes, Garrett) 117/10-1
2: Pepper Mill (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 121/9-2
3: Cupids Crush (Carmona, Robertson) 118/7-5
4: Big Bad Diva (Fuentes, Williams) 121/9-2
5: Thunders Rocknroll (Da Silva, Arnett) 121/6-1
6: Let’s Skedaddle (Quinonez, Robertson) 121/7-2
7: Gypsy Reward (Gallardo, Robertson) 121/4-1
CUPIDS CRUSH (3) is 3-for-3 on the local lawn including a dominant seven-length stakes win in last against state-breds. Has tactical speed to create her own trip and starts for the leading barn. GYPSY REWARD (7) is also a Robertson trainee along with the top pick and would benefit from a fast early pace by her stablemate. LET’S SKEDADDLE (6) finally avoids her nemesis (Midnight Current) but hasn’t won in more than 16 months.
2. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: My Partner Glen (Harr, Rengstorf) 123/7-2
2: Bellamys Roan (Pena, Westermann) 123/15-1
3: El Tomate (Barajas, Silva) 123/8-1
4: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone) 123/6-1
5: Clear the Coast (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 119/5-1
6: Unique Path (Da Silva, Escobar) 123/10-1
7: Caught Off Guard (Carmona, Berndt 114/5-2
8: North Arm Bay (Gallardo, Bethke) 123/4-1
CAUGHT OFF GUARD (7) drops to the level where he won two in a row on the grass in July. Returns to the dirt here but has a win/second in four starts on the surface. Most likely on or need the early lead. NORTH ARM BAY (8) just missed in last on the turf, Gallardo stays aboard and speed figures fit here. MY PARTNER GLEN (1) gets back on the dirt and will by flying late if the early pace is hot.
3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Artie’s Angel (Roman, Padilla) 121/20-1
2: Handsome Harry (Pena, Silva Jr.) 117/5-1
3: Crafty King (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 121/20-1
4: Il Capitano (Carmona, Litfin) 116/10-1
5: Coffee Caliente (Carmona, Robertson) 116/5-1
6: Haunted Haze (Ceballos, Martinez) 123/8-1
7: Cliff Diver (Rodriguez, Rengstorf) 121/3-1
8: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla) 117/15-1
9: House of Lords (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 121/10-1
10: Found Jordan (Gallardo, Peters) 121/8-1
11: Twoko Bay (Fuentes, Scherer) 123/9-2
12: Catholic Guilt (Harr, Rengstorf) 123/6-1
13: West Island (Morales, Donlin) 121/15-1
14: Thick Haze (Pena, Roberts) 121/12-1
15: Big to Do (Gallardo, Wismer) 117/9-2
COFFEE CALIENTE (5) only has one start this year and that was a month ago. Had a slow start in that race but should benefit from the added fitness. Expecting an improved effort off that start. CLIFF DIVER (7) ended his three-race win streak on the dirt in last. Gets back on the turf for sharp connections. FOUND JORDAN (10) is feeling good winning three of five with a second and third. Does his best running late.
4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Neptune’s Grotto (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/15-1
2: Miss Double (Morales, Espinoza) 123/10-1
3: Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 123/7-2
4: Countess of Cairo (Roman, VanWinkle) 123/15-1
5: Church Service (Harr, Cline) 123/8-1
6: Princess of Malibu (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 123/12-1
7: Caly Bali (Pena, Martinez) 123/6-1
8: Blues Cross (Lindsay, Rhone) 119/20-1
9: Kookyberry (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 123/9-2
10: Dropped Cold (Gallardo, Rhone) 123/12-1
11: Bango’s Heat (Arroyo, Fuentes) 123/15-1
12: Factor That (Carmona, Berndt) 118/4-1
13: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Williams) 119/5-1
CALY BALI (7) hasn’t been able to repeat her competitive meet last summer but hasn’t had the best luck either. Poor starts, traffic issues and soft turf have been hurdles. A good start and clean trip are the key. SUNSHINE FEVER (3) coming off back-to-back third place finishes. Has been in the mix at the end but needs to find that little extra. NEPTUNE’S GROTTO (1) just graduated but must take another step forward.
5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Central Park (Pena, Silva Jr.) 121/6-1
2: Exxel (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 121/15-1
3: Street Warrior (Fuentes, Berndt) 117/4-1
4: Tenth Street Don (Da Silva, Lund) 121/5-1
5: Happy Dancer (Valenzuela, Lund) 121/12-1
6: Divine Leader (Quinonez, Padilla) 121/3-1
7: Uncaptured Warrior (Roman, Padilla) 121/12-1
8: Crew Dragon (Gallardo, Robertson) 121/6-1
9: Distorted Pro (Carmona, Robertson) 116/9-2
STREET WARRIOR (3) tasted defeat for the first time in last while facing the best Minnesota-bred sprinters on the grounds. Gets Lasix and might be able to shake loose early. DISTORTED PRO (9) didn’t really pick up his feet in last but the four races before that were impressive. Anticipating a more typical effort in this one. CENTRAL PARK (1) cuts back in distance for a high-percentage barn and loves six furlongs.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Secret Potion (Valenzuela, Hone) 121/15-1
2: Ricky Bobby (Gallardo, Rosin) 121/5-1
3: First Call (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 121/12-1
4: Slim Slow Slider (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 121/20-1
5: Tonka Warrior (Carmona, Robertson) 116/3-1
6: Ember (Fuentes, Williams) 121/8-1
7: Unified Dreams (Quinonez, Scherer) 121/8-1
8: Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 123/1-1
TONY’S TAPIT (8) has been a juggernaut this meet, winning four consecutive races while not really being challenged. This might not by his optimal distance but he’s in such good form it shouldn’t matter. FIRST CALL (3) is conditioned by the same barn as the top pick and has dangerous early speed. If he’s allowed to set slow fractions, watch out. TONKA WARRIOR (5) has two wins and three seconds in five starts this summer for the top barn.
7. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: O’Babe (Quinonez, Scherer) 123/5-2
2: Honorable Mischief (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/9-2
3: Call’em All (Carmona, Robertson) 114/4-1
4: Haute Charlotte (Gallardo, Rosin) 123/6-1
5: Hotasapistol (Valenzuela, Donlin) 123/5-1
6: Lock It Down (Roman, Martinez) 123/6-1
7: Holy Image (Slevinsky, Weir III) 118/8-1
8: Holy Star (Morales, Weir III) 123/15-1
HONORABLE MISCHIEF (2) didn’t care for the mud in last and was never really engaged. Hoping for a fast track for a high-percentage barn and if Fuentes can get her to relax early, she should have something left late. O’BABE (1) has tactical speed and draws the rail, and Quinonez/Scherer strike at 22%. CALL’EM ALL (3) is coming off a career-high speed figure and this is her best distance.
8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: I’ll Make Bank (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 118/2-1
2: Vetto’s Vow (Wood, Livingston) 118/12-1
3: Towner Too (Morales, Robertson) 118/3-1
4: Mor Tiger Paw (Pena, Bethke) 118/8-1
5: Sushi Man (Fuentes, Rosin) 118/4-1
6: Pahapesto Willy (Valenzuela, Rhone) 118/15-1
7: Blushing Bee (Harr, Westermann) 118/15-1
8: T C Gold (Carmona, Robertson) 113/9-2
I’LL MAKE BANK (1) might try to steal it on the front end. Second start for a high-percentage barn, gets the rail, take the blinkers off and gets the aggressive Gallardo in the saddle. Catch if you can. T C GOLD (8) is bred to be a precocious and was bet down in his career debut so there appears to be talent. Switches to Carmona for second start. TOWNER TOO (3) regressed in his second start while never being involved. Top conditioner will have him well-prepared.