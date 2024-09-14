Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 14

IN THE ARCH (13) won easily in last after closing from near the back of the pack and pulling away in the lane. Could get a similar set up here with a full field and an abundance of speed. CAJUN HOPE (7) tried a turf sprint in last and tired late against better. Stalked and pounced two back while winning easily at this level. JOHNNY UP (6) drops in class but faces open company after knocking at the door in past two.