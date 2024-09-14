Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Bavaria Road (5th race). Value play of the day: Cato’s Lady (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (1,5,8/2,3,4/1,2,3,6,7,9/3,10/7), $54.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Saturday, Sept. 14
The Star Tribune handicapper makes his selections for an eight-race card in Shakopee.
1. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Kookyberry (Rodriguez, Rengstorf) 123/9-2
2: Strabella (Quinonez, Donlin) 123/9-2
3: Ana (Quinonez, Scherer) 123/5-1
4: Rosalina (Carmona, Litfin) 114/12-1
5: Sky Kid (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/5-1
6: Mighty Madi (Harr, Rarick) 123/10-1
7: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva) 123/4-1
8: Northern Angel (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/3-1
9: Pearl Button (Pena, Biehler) 119/12-1
10: On Speed Dial (Roman, VanWinkle) 119/12-1
NORTHERN ANGEL (8) gets back to a turf route, which is the scenario where she broke her maiden back in May. Narrowly missed in last sprinting on the dirt and these connections click at 25%. SKY KID (5) was impressive in last graduating for the top barn in a turf sprint. Breeding suggests she will appreciate the added distance. KOOKYBERRY (1) hasn’t missed the board in five grass starts and gets the rail.
2. MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $40,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Call’em All (Carmona, Robertson) 117/6-1
2: Barbsdreamcometrue (Quinonez, Padilla) 117/4-1
3: Lil Chilly (Gallardo, Scherer) 117/9-2
4: Lake Bee (Barajas, Silva) 123/9-5
5: Konteekee (Harr, Cline) 123/8-1
6: Tapiture’s Lady (Fuentes, Rosin) 117/3-1
BARBSDREAMCOMETRUE (2) placed in two stakes down south in Des Moines this summer. Debuts in Shakopee and gets Padilla’s go-to rider in the saddle. Her tactical speed is an asset. LAKE BEE (4) was feeling good last winter/this spring winning four-of-six in Oklahoma/Texas. Hasn’t brought that excellent form north with her to Canterbury. LIL CHILLY (3) is lightly raced so probably has upside to improve.
3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Elegance N Tonic (Rodriguez, Rosin) 123/6-1
2: Hurricain Hunter (Pena, Silva Jr.) 123/9-2
3: Shabam (Carmona, Robertson) 118/3-1
4: Irazu (Lindsay, Jones) 123/15-1
5: Bee a Bali (Arroyo, Hanson) 119/15-1
6: Warrior’s Moon (Gallardo, Tracy) 123/10-1
7: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/6-1
8: Merlin’s Sister (Da Silva, Bedford) 123/15-1
9: Gypsy Wife (Fuentes, Eikleberry) 123/4-1
10: Bulsara (Valenzuela, Kenney) 123/8-1
GYPSY WIFE (9) has a versatile running style which should give the top jockey options from the outside post position. Won at this level three back and the barn wins with 27% of their grass runners. SHABAM (3) has won easily in two dirt starts this meet but has struggled to pass the last horse in three grass tries. WARRIOR’S MOON (6) might try to shake loose early, control the pace and hold off the late closers.
4. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: We Need a Favor (Harr, Cline) 118/8-1
2: Buzzsaw (Roman, Padilla) 118/10-1
3: Water Tester (Fuentes, Scherer) 118/6-1
4: Follow My Heineken (Carmona, Lund) 113/12-1
5: Honor the Giants (Rodriguez, Martinez) 118/8-1
6: Tap the Kid (Valenzuela, Rhone) 118/5-1
7: Neoteric (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/6-1
8: Mustacheuaquestion (Wood, Litfin) 118/15-1
9: Arjun for Karz (Pena, Espinoza) 118/7-2
10: Infinity Factor (Gallardo, Rosin) 118/9-2
INFINITY FACTOR (10) is a well-bred firster for the Rosin barn whose full sister won seven of 11 and $195K including her debut by four lengths. Bullet workout on Sunday indicates his readiness. WATER TESTER (3) was bet down in his career debut but didn’t do much running. Scherer excels with second-time starters winning at a 33% rate. WE NEED A FAVOR (1) made a mid-race move in his debut before tiring. Moves to dirt for his second start.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: My Boy Bomber (Harr, Litfin) 119/12-1
2: Kid Got Rhythm (Roman, Rhone) 119/6-1
3: King in the North (Morales, Silva) 119/10-1
4: Big Producer (Carmona, Robertson) 114/5-1
5: Heavenlyconveyance (Da Silva, Tranquilino) 119/10-1
6: Real Good Magic (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 119/9-2
7: Bavaria Road (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/5-2
8: I Conduit (Barajas, Silva) 119/3-1
BAVARIA ROAD (7) chased a wire-to-wire winner in his debut in the slop while posting a nice speed figure. Moves to the turf today but his genetics point to liking the new surface. REAL GOOD MAGIC (6) improved dramatically between starts one and two. Was finding his best stride late in last and another step forward will make him tough. KID GOT RHYTHM (2) could be in front early but for how long.
6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Sam Sez (Valenzuela, Roberts) 123/12-1
2: Boss Nine (Lindsay, Bedford) 123/20-1
3: Emergency Response (Wood, Roberts) 123/15-1
4: Knighted (Morales, Muckey) 123/20-1
5: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez) 123/12-1
6: Johnny Up (Carmona, Robertson) 118/9-2
7: Cajun Hope (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 123/6-1
8: Awesome Family (Rodriguez, Riecken) 123/10-1
9: Pervasive (Arroyo, Muckey) 123/20-1
10: Stormin Hongkong (Quinonez, Danger) 123/15-1
11: Driskill (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 123/5-1
12: Dive Deep (Pena, Danger) 123/15-1
13: In the Arch (Harr, Rengstorf) 123/3-1
IN THE ARCH (13) won easily in last after closing from near the back of the pack and pulling away in the lane. Could get a similar set up here with a full field and an abundance of speed. CAJUN HOPE (7) tried a turf sprint in last and tired late against better. Stalked and pounced two back while winning easily at this level. JOHNNY UP (6) drops in class but faces open company after knocking at the door in past two.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Launched (Ceballos, Silva Jr.) 121/10-1
2: Martini Blu (Gallardo, Robertson) 121/10-1
3: Boat Song (Roman, Robertson) 121/9-2
4: Fayette Warrior (Carmona, Bethke) 116/15-1
5: Laws of Man (Da Silva, Silva) 117/15-1
6: Bayou Colonel (Fuentes, Scherer) 121/10-1
7: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 121/20-1
8: Citrus Bay (Morales, Tranquilino) 121/15-1
9: Sea to Success (Valenzuela, Martinez) 123/3-1
10: Out Run’m (Pena, Espinoza) 123/8-1
11: Darnquick (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 123/5-1
12: Bayou Benny (Quinonez, Scherer) 121/8-1
SEA TO SUCCESS (9) is feeling good after back-to-back 80-plus speed figures and a dominating win two back. Might have the ideal running style sitting right behind the pacesetters, then wearing them down late. DARNQUICK (11) is just that, really quick. Has been unbeatable in his three dirt races this meet but is facing his toughest field and might have company up front. BAYOU BENNY (12) has been facing some tough ones and will be closing late.
8. 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds
1: Tales of Makenna (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 123/5-2
2: Brahms Is Who (Carmona, Tranquilino) 118/9-2
3: Child Proof (Roman, Padilla) 123/3-1
4: Cato’s Lady (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 123/6-1
5: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/12-1
6: Folk Hero (Morales, Gomez) 123/5-1
7: Keba Lucky Day (Valenzuela, Kenney) 123/10-1
8: Fat and Furious (Rodriguez, Silva) 123/12-1
CATO’S LADY (4) returns to the dirt and drops in class for good connections. Has two wins at this specialty distance and has tactical speed to be involved early and see the race develops. CHILD PROOF (3) won locally at this distance two back, going wire-to-wire by three lengths. Might try similar tactics here by gunning for the lead. TALES OF MAKENNA (1) cuts back in distance after an easy win two back.
Plus: What’s it like for neighbors to live near a vice presidential candidate?