Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Chess Master (7th race). Value play of the day: Lady Hideaway (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,6,7,8/4,8,9/5/4,5,7/1,2,3), $54.00.

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Just Right Mike (Fuentes, Berndt) 124/9-5

2: Courageous Timmy (Quinonez, Silva) 119/12-1

3: Brexton (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

4: Fire Extinguisher (Valenzuela, Bravo) 124/2-1

5: Northern Woods (Lara, Rengstorf) 119/5-1

6: Candy Prince (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

CANDY PRINCE comes off a long layoff and switches to the Rengstorf barn for his seasonal debut. Advantageous outside post and tactical speed should allow him to work a good trip. FIRE EXTINGUISHER has two prep races at Will Rogers where he pooped and stopped. Trying to regain his 2-year-old form. JUST RIGHT MIKE has tremendous early speed but had stopped without being pressured recently.

——

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Silver Dash (Hernandez, Berndt) 124/2-1

2: Magic Revolution (Wade, Bethke) 119/12-1

3: Devoted to You (Fuentes, Berndt) 124/5-2

4: Sing N Spurs (Hernandez, Bethke) 119/12-1

5: Ruby's Red Devil (Lopez, Biehler) 124/5-1

6: JJ's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley) 124/9-2

7: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/8-1

SILVER DASH switches to Berndt where he wins at 22% in barn debuts. Raced against better last summer and has speed to be involved early. DEVOTED TO YOU has early speed but it took him five tries as the favorite to graduate last summer so his competitiveness can be questioned. JJ'S WILDCAT got his first win against maiden special weights last year and has hit the board eight times. Could be in the mix.

——

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Ten Thousand Tides (Lopez, Biehler) 119/12-1

2: Lanakila (Hernandez, Biehler) 119/6-1

3: Tiger Hunter (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/3-1

4: Hap Hot (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 119/8-1

5: K C's First B M W (Fuentes, Tracy) 124/9-2

6: Hunter Jumper (Chirinos, Robertson) 119/2-1

7: Back to Selling (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/5-1

BACK TO SELLING makes his first career start for Berndt who wins 21% of the time with debut runners. Good series of workouts proves he's ready to fire out of the gate. HUNTER JUMPER showed early speed three times in his 2-year-old races. Had a tendency to bear out in his races so hopefully he outgrew that bad habit. LANAKILA post a bullet work on May 13th and has a couple full siblings that won multiple times at Canterbury.

——

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mountain Pine (Hernandez, Litfin) 119/8-1

2: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/4-1

3: Youwonderwhyidrink (Chirinos, Bolinger) 124/15-1

4: Coincidental (Lara, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

5: Heavenly Gazebo (Hernandez, Tranquilino) 124/12-1

6: Xtreme V. I. P. (Loveberry, Robertson) 124/9-5

7: Diablo Cuerno (Harr, Backhaus) 124/8-1

8: Bon Deux (Wade, Flores) 119/6-1

9: Cyber Monday (Arroyo, Brocka) 124/9-2

XTREME V. I. P. is trained by the uber-hot Robertson who has won with seven of 14 to start the meet. Turns back in distance and gets former leading rider, Loveberry, in the saddle. BON DEUX was bet down and showed speed in his last at Oaklawn while pinned on the rail. Has enough speed to be dangerous if loose. DIABLO CUERNO has raced against better in most of his starts but returns off a lengthy layoff.

——

5 Minnesota H.B.P.A. Distaff Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Medalla Match (Wade, Biehler) 118/5-1

2: Hunter's Magic (Negron, Litfin) 118/20-1

3: Leather and Lace (Valenzuela, Flores) 118/10-1

4: Rush Hour Traffic (Fuentes, Scherer) 118/9-2

5: Prance (Garcia, Hernandez) 118/8-1

6: Niceno (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.) 118/2-1

7: Lady Hideaway (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 118/3-1

8: Beach Flower (Chirinos, Robertson) 118/8-1

LADY HIDEAWAY loves the Canterbury lawn winning four of seven including a three-race win streak last summer. Returns off a long layoff and needed a race last year to hit best stride so may need this race. BEACH FLOWER is a hard-knocking 9-year-old who has over $537,000 in career earnings. Has recency after three races at Oaklawn and should get a dream trip behind the speed. NICENO has some nice wins on the turf but does have some clunkers on her resume too.

——

6 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tiger Dad (Wade, Diodoro) 118/10-1

2: Bodenheimer (Bridgmohan, Lund) 118/15-1

3: Bellamys Roan (Hernandez, Westermann) 118/20-1

4: Giant Payday (Negron, Jimenez) 118/8-1

5: My Indy (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/6-1

6: Buck Moon (Loveberry, Rivelli) 122/4-1

7: Bizzee Channel (Loveberry, Rivelli) 122/2-1

8: Tut's Revenge (Hernandez, Stuart) 120/3-1

9: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/9-2

10: Sonny Smack (Fuentes, Lund) 118/12-1

GIANT PAYDAY should get a perfect setup for his late closing kick as there are a lot of runners who want the early lead. Was in good form last winter in Arizona and has a couple wins over the local course. DRAMA CHORUS has developed into a turf monster. Two very nice efforts at Tampa Bay this winter and the Padilla/Quinonez team have won many big races here in the last year. TUT'S REVENGE has back class and is always in contention on the turf. Could be his day.

——

7 Honor the Hero Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Ship It Red (Bridgmohan, Lund) 118/12-1

2: Greeley and Ben (Lara, Lucas) 124/8-5

3: Sir Wellington (Chirinos, Robertson) 118/8-1

4: Baytown Bear (Mayta, McEntee) 118/12-1

5: Chess Master (Wade, Raven) 124/2-1

6: Jazzy Times (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 118/6-1

7: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez) 120/3-1

8: Shekky Shebaz (Lara, Lucas) 118/9-2

9: Plane Talk (Canchari, Robertson) 118/8-1

CHESS MASTER caught a "good" turf in a graded stakes at Keeneland and bobbled at the start last time out. Draw a line through it as he catches a softer field and returns to the local sod he adores. JAZZY TIMES ran an impressive race last time seen in March and was reclaimed by Van Winkle. Won the biggest race for turf sprinters on this course last year. MINISTER OF SOUL has a versatile running style and likes to win.

——

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tailorbeswift (Conning, Rengstorf) 124/9-2

2: Sailsinthesunset (Lara, Roberts) 124/15-1

3: Grand Slam Homerun (Harr, Russell) 124/6-1

4: C C the Bartender (Lopez, Asprino) 124/2-1

5: Distinct Approval (Chirinos, Bolinger) 124/12-1

6: Purple Scooter (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/12-1

7: Sweet Honor (Garcia, Hernandez) 124/3-1

8: Jagged Arrow (Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 124/10-1

9: Just Splendid (Lindsay, Riecken) 124/12-1

DISTINCT APPROVAL raced fairly well against better last summer and has been racing into shape at Fonner this spring. SWEET HONOR was facing tougher this spring at Turf Paradise while racing evenly. Drops in class may wake her up. C C THE BARTENDER has been in good form this winter in Arizona but stepping up in class today.

——

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tonka Warrior (Canchari, Robertson) 119/8-5

2: Incredible Bill (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/5-2

3: Runaway Harry (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

4: Notacry (Hernandez, Kenney) 119/6-1

5: Keen Response (Hernandez, Johns) 119/10-1

6: P R Call Me Maybe (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 119/15-1

7: Glassato (Bridgmohan, Litfin) 119/15-1

TONKA WARRIOR caught the tough rail draw in career debut at Oaklawn but once he got off the rail, he closed willingly. Should see improvement in second start with that experience. INCREDIBLE BILL was caught in a speed duel in last at Tampa Bay before tiring late. If he can take another step forward, he could go wire-to-wire. RUNAWAY HARRY has a maturity edge facing younger but failed to hold his speed in four tries last summer.