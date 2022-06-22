Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Central Park (2nd race). Value play of the day: Winter Music (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 2, (3/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/2,8/3), $49.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: El Centenario (Lopez, Bethke) 124/5-1

2: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/4-1

3: Freiburg (Hernandez, Rarick) 124/9-5

4: Glass Eater (Lara, Bethke) 124/10-1

5: Days of Glory (Wade, Bethke) 124/2-1

6: Side Street Dave (Harr, Sanderson) 124/8-1

FREIBURG was claimed last out by Rarick who wins 33% of the time after a claim. Won three times at Turf Paradise during their recent meet and retains Hernandez in the saddle. YESTERYEAR won locally three times last summer and was a close second in last. Trending in the right direction. SIDE STREET DAVE cuts back in distance, has early speed and an outside post. Could stalk and pounce.

——

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Unleash the Beast (Negron, Silva, Jr.) 122/5-1

2: R Mercedes Boy (Hernandez, Raven) 124/9-2

3: Central Park (Valenzuela, Van Winkle) 122/2-1

4: Tiger Dad (Wade, Diodoro) 122/3-1

5: Tony's Tapit (Lopez, Silva, Jr.) 124/4-1

6: Northcut (Fuentes, Danger) 122/10-1

CENTRAL PARK is third off the layoff, 5-for-5 sprinting and cuts back in distance after a game second. Can either go for the lead or stalk. TIGER DAD was claimed last fall by Diodoro and went on to win two stakes at Turf Paradise. Needs to prove he can replicate that form away from the desert. TONY'S TAPIT is a win machine winning 10 of 20 in his lifetime. Coming off a career-high speed figure.

——

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bourbon Tan (Fuentes, Tracy) 124/4-1

2: P Club (Harr, Kenney) 124/10-1

3: Climb and Maintain (Lara, Eidschun) 119/5-1

4: Jilotepec (Lindsay, Silva) 124/8-1

5: Palace Prince (Wade, Belvoir) 124/5-2

6: Ray's Angel (Lopez, Bethke) 124/3-1

7: Holy Vow (Hernandez, Flores) 124/6-1

RAY'S ANGEL faced a tough field in last with two next out winners. Has tactical speed to be near the front and wear them down late. CLIMB AND MAINTAIN was claimed out of his last. Has early speed, takes the blinkers off and is bred for the surface. PALACE PRINCE has three turf victories but may need a race after a substantial layoff and may prefer more distance.

——

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Fly With Class (Arroyo, Backhaus) 124/15-1

2: Hunter Jumper (Canchari, Robertson) 119/9-5

3: Shaq's My Daddy (Fuentes, Silva) 119/3-1

4: Slim Chance (Barandela, Backhaus) 119/10-1

5: Option (Valenzuela, Berndt) 124/4-1

6: Screamin Jalapeno (Fuentes, Rhone) 119/8-1

7: Pirate Bird (Harr, Stuart) 124/5-1

SHAQ'S MY DADDY was racing erratically down the backstretch in his seasonal debut before regaining his stride and passing a few. Looking for improvement in his second start with a drop in class and blinkers added. HUNTER JUMPER drops from special weights to bottom claiming. Has shown little in five career starts but will appreciate the class relief. OPTION ran second at this level in last start, his first start this meet, but needs to improve to compete.

——

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Dareabigdream (Hernandez, Silva) 119/10-1

2: Silver Dash (L. Fuentes, Broberg) 124/5-2

3: Braska (Harr, Cline) 124/10-1

4: Big Merrill (Wade, Scherer) 124/6-1

5: Mountain Pine (Negron, Litfin) 119/15-1

6: Malintent (R. Fuentes, Westermann) 119/12-1

7: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/4-1

8: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Chirinos, Lund) 124/5-1

9: Courageous Timmy (Quinonez, Silva) 119/12-1

10: You'll Be Lucky (Lopez, Belvoir) 124/8-1

SILVER DASH makes his second start for Broberg since being claimed. Was bumped hard at the break in last and rushed up to challenge for the lead. Needs to break cleanly today. HPNOTIQ RHYTHM has been facing better since his maiden win over a year ago. Is pace dependent so will hope for an early speed duel. BIG MERRILL tries a sprint after two routes. Will need a quick pace to set up his closing kick.

——

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Princess of Malibu (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 119/15-1

2: Cerulean (Wade, Raven) 124/2-1

3: Winter Music (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 119/3-1

4: Bones and Roses (R. Fuentes, Silva) 124/4-1

5: U So Money Baby (Lopez, Westermann) 119/10-1

6: War Music (L. Fuentes, Donlin, Jr.) 119/8-1

7: Rattleme (Valenzuela, Kenney) 119/15-1

8: Fortunata (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/5-1

WINTER MUSIC makes her second local start after a tough trip in last. She broke from the outside post, was rushed up early and raced wide throughout. Gets a more favorable post today and should be able to stalk the leaders and pass them late. FORTUNATA really woke up in her first start on the turf showing speed before tiring late. Could be loose on the lead today. CERULEAN raced competitively last summer at Churchill but has been off a year and switched barns.

——

7 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Illtakeitfromhere (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/7-2

2: Bv I Am a Rock (Suarez Ricardo, Stein) 125/4-1

3: Chequer Out (Vega, Hybsha) 125/5-2

4: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Beverly Jr., Rarick) 125/15-1

5: Welcometathadarkside (Estrada, Backhaus) 125/10-1

6: Candy At Midnight (Quiroz, Hardy) 125/8-1

7: Jess Our Miracle (Valenzuela, Norton) 127/8-1

8: Voodoo Vinnie (Smith, Norton) 125/5-1

CHEQUER OUT is third off the long layoff and lost to a repeat winner in last. Her 2-year-old speed figures dominate. CANDY AT MIDNIGHT adds blinkers for a good barn and qualified for a Futurity last summer at Prairie Meadows. BV I AM A ROCK raced competitively at Remington this spring and gets a jockey change.

——

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Makin It Rayne (Pinon, Johnson) 124/5-2

2: Jettin Jetta (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 124/4-1

3: Relentless Snow (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-2

4: Naughtee Or Nice (Goodwin, Frey) 124/6-1

5: Love This Heart (Quiroz, Stein) 124/8-1

6: Ms Streakin Eyes (Vega, Hybsha) 124/12-1

7: Relentless Flash (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/3-1

NAUGHTEE OR NICE was bet down in career debut at Remington from the rail and ran respectably. Gets Goodwin in the saddle. RELENTLESS FLASH has lost to her undefeated stablemate in her first two starts but gets the advantageous outside post today. RELENTLESS SNOW didn't show much at Remington this spring but you can never discount the Escobedo/Olmstead factor.

——

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Alotta Oh La La (Smith, Norton) 124/9-2

2: Bv Im Already Taken (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 124/5-1

3: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/8-5

4: Relentless Jewels (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/10-1

5: Wichee Woman (Goodwin, Frey) 124/6-1

6: My Candys Relentless (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/7-2

7: First Prize Ardis (Frink, Hanson) 124/12-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV is 2-for-2 to start her career and returns for the leading connections. Strictly the one to catch to cash. MY CANDYS RELENTLESS is the "other" Olmstead in the race and narrowly missed in two Oklahoma starts. Need to break running. WICHEE WOMAN just missed in local debut and puts the blinkers on.

——

10 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shakalah (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/5-1

2: Rocking the World (Estrada, Backhaus) 124/15-1

3: Nunothat (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/4-1

4: Hot Splash Dash (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 124/5-2

5: Relentless Okie (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-5

6: L Gallito (Harr, Velazquez) 124/8-1

7: Seis It Aint So (Vega, Hybsha) 124/12-1

RELENTLESS OKIE had back-to-back impressive races down at Remington with a win and a second. His speed figures are the best of the bunch. HOT SPLASH DASH surprised them in her local debut at a price. Will need to take another step forward. SHAKALAH encountered trouble in both starts in Oklahoma. Looks for a clean trip from the rail today.