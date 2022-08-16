Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Rozey Cheeks (3rd race). Value play of the day: Luna S (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (3,4,5,8,12/3,6,7,10/5/8/1,2,3,6,7), $50.

1 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Itwasthedevilsidea (Quinonez, Bolinger) 124/12-1

2: Talent and Tricks (Carter, McDaniel) 124/15-1

3: Silver Dash (Fuentes, Broberg) 124/8-5

4: Tri Spot (Barandela, Backhaus) 119/15-1

5: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin) 124/12-1

6: Sahm Tequila (Lara, Litfin) 124/4-1

7: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt) 119/5-1

8: Midnight Royal (Eikleberry, Bernd) 119/3-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (7) broke his maiden in last and was green down the stretch. As a 3-year-old with only two starts, he's still learning and has quite a bit of upside. MIDNIGHT ROYAL (8) like the top pick, is trained by Berndt who wins at a 34% rate on the lawn. Could be loose on the lead if he wants to. SILVER DASH (3) has been in good form but not sure he's going to appreciate the switch to grass.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lover Girl (Lopez, Williams) 118/9-2

2: Barbara Rohloff (Fuentes, Rosin) 118/4-1

3: Wild Invasion (Harr, Livingston) 118/12-1

4: Mighty Madi (Arroyo, Rarick) 118/12-1

5: Ann Alee (Wade, Biehler) 118/3-1

6: Dropped Cold (Lindsay, Rhone) 118/8-1

7: Danzingwithroyalty (Hernandez, Silva) 118/6-1

8: Jomama Sassy (Lara, Bethke) 118/12-1

9: Northern Charmer (Conning, Rengstorf) 118/5-1

BARBARA ROHLOFF (2) was bet down in career debut and had a nightmare trip (broke slowly, checked repeatedly and raced wide throughout). Adds blinkers to help her focus and switches to Fuentes. ANN ALEE (5) is bred to win early and has a steady string of workouts but may want more distance. LOVER GIRL (1) makes her debut for the sneaky good Williams barn and her last work jumps off the page.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Icywilburnyeh (Arroyo, Bedford) 124/20-1

2: Rozey Cheeks (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/2-1

3: Jewel Azul (Wade, Woolley, Jr.) 124/7-2

4: Madisonian (Carter, Riecken) 124/15-1

5: Eli's Girl (Harr, Stuart) 119/6-1

6: Mickey Dobbs (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 124/12-1

7: Ready At Midnight (Lara, Young) 124/6-1

8: Maryhadalittlelam (Roman, Young) 119/10-1

9: Danzig Star (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/9-2

ROZEY CHEEKS (2) looks to be the controlling speed and has the ideal post to utilize her quickness. Has hit the board in four-of-six career turf starts and switches to Eikleberry. DANZIG STAR (9) has had back-to-back good turf starts but definitely takes a step up in class here. Will need to break alertly from an outside post. JEWEL AZUL (3) hits the board often but usually hangs when it matters most.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Let Me Down Easy (Lara, Biehler) 118/12-1

2: Elle's Lil Diva (Lindsay, Silva) 118/10-1

3: Classic Charm (Barandela, Rengstorf) 113/6-1

4: Cupids Crush (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/5-2

5: Grace A'lace (Lopez, Bethke) 118/20-1

6: Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez, Rhone) 118/4-1

7: Miss Carmen Cibo (Bridgmohan, Bravo) 118/15-1

8: Sharpened (Harr, Richard) 118/5-1

9: Ana (Wade, Scherer) 118/7-2

ANA (9) broke tardily in career debut but soon regained her footing and slalomed through rivals for a good second. She was three-lengths clear of third. Will need to break better today from the outside. CUPIDS CRUSH (4) has a steady string of works for a good win early barn. Her workout partners both won first-out a few weeks ago. CLASSIC CHARM (3) starts her career for Rengstorf who wins with 27% of his newcomers and had a bullet on July 17th.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Graves Mill Road (Fuente, Diodoro) 122/15-1

2: Mountain Pine (Conning, Litfin) 119/12-1

3: Coming Up Aces (Quinonez, Miller) 122/15-1

4: Gopher Gold (Hernandez, Biehler) 122/5-1

5: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven) 122/6-1

6: Suprise Cat (Lindsay, Young) 122/15-1

7: Club Mesquite (Harr, Williams) 122/20-1

8: Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry, Berndt) 122/4-1

9: Magic Castle (Roman, Broberg) 122/15-1

10: Your Time's Coming (Wade, Scherer) 122/8-1

11: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

12: Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 122/7-2

13: Empty Holster (Gallardo, Rodriguez) 122/20-1

GOPHER GOLD (4) is third off the layoff and gets an advantageous post to capitalize on his tactical speed. Should work a good trip with the leading rider and pounce late. KID'S INHERITANCE (8) just missed in last as a heavy favorite. Hard to argue with anything Berndt puts on the lawn. WHISKEY PLANK (12) will have to break cleanly in order to get good position from the outside post but does figure.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Dareabigdream (Lindsay, Silva) 119/15-1

2: Macho Rocco (Fuentes, Richard) 122/12-1

3: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer) 122/4-1

4: Justice Warrior (Harr, Rarick) 122/12-1

5: Optimal Courage (Wade, Riecken) 122/3-1

6: Can He Storm (Eikleberry, Broberg) 122/5-1

7: Miami Crockett (Conning, Kenney) 122/12-1

8: Take Me Up Brady (Roman, Pearson) 122/15-1

9: Lonely Private (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/6-1

10: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla) 117/6-1

11: Turn the Switch (Lara, Litfin) 122/15-1

TEST PILOT (10) is kind of 2-for-2 (was DQ'd) at the distance. Cuts back after two turf routes and should be able to stalk and pounce for Quinonez. CAN HE STORM (6) is impeccably bred for the distance and makes his first start for Broberg since being claimed. The Eikleberry/Broberg team is heating up. MIAMI CROCKETT (7) has five wins at this specialty distance and if he gets a good trip, he could surprise.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: King of the Court (Fuentes, Richard) 124/5-1

2: Sway Road (Wade, Wong) 124/6-1

3: El Centenario (Lindsay, Bethke) 124/20-1

4: Yesteryear (Hernandez, Wong) 124/3-1

5: Cannonball Comin (Eikleberry, Silva, Jr.) 124/4-1

6: Richiesgotswagger (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/9-2

7: Holy Muchacho (Barandela, Backhaus) 119/15-1

8: Freiburg (Quinonez, Rarick) 124/6-1

9: Just Ask Joel (Lara, Roberts) 124/10-1

CANNONBALL COMIN (5) drops in price for the third consecutive race for the Silva Barn. Has flashed speed in last two and tired. His speed may be more effective at this level. YESTERYEAR (4) has been in good form since joining the Wong team via the claim three back. Has enough speed to be involved early. FREIBERG (8) has tactical speed and an outside post, a good combination.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Oh So Bleu (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/9-2

2: Balas (Roman, Silva) 119/5-1

3: Planetary (Lara, Silva, Jr.) 124/8-1

4: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline) 119/5-2

5: Half Scout (Gallardo, Cline) 124/6-1

6: Grandiose Summer (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/20-1

7: Chama (Lopez, Roberts) 119/20-1

8: Luna S (Hernandez, Silva) 119/7-2

9: Zee Perfect Run (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 119/10-1

LUNA S (8) faced special weights in debut on the dirt and showed early speed before tiring late, then tried that level in a turf sprint. Drops dramatically in class, gets Lasix and adds Hernandez. MISS DUTTON (4) drops in class and has been steadily improving. Another step forward is needed. OH SO BLEU (1) also drops in class and adds blinkers for top barn.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Colonel Klink (Roman, Berndt) 122/5-1 2: Exxel (Hernandez, Lund) 117/5-2

3: Prince Rama (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/8-1

4: Reef's Destiny (Harr, Cline) 124/15-1

5: Lenny K (Wade, Scherer) 122/3-1

6: Bring Me a Check (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 122/7-2

7: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/9-2

COLONEL KLINK (1) ran evenly in his seasonal debut at Hawthorne. Ships west and has enough speed to be involved early and wear them down late. BRING ME A CHECK (6) makes his second start for the Rengstorf barn since being claimed. Chased a good one when last seen and has had four good workouts since. ASTRONAUT OSCAR (7) freaked in last going wire-to-wire. A repeat effort puts him in the mix.

10 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Quiroz, Hardy) 125/15-1

2: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel) 125/7-2

3: Find a Rider (Alvidrez, Wilson) 127/20-1

4: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/3-1

5: Pr Little Miss Guns (Suarez Ricardo, Stein) 125/8-1

6: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston) 127/15-1

7: Liquors Quiker (Estrada, Backhaus) 127/6-1

8: Michael B (Cervantes, McDaniel) 125/5-2

9: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston) 127/15-1

10: Game Gone West (Beverly Jr., Livingston) 127/20-1

TOMI GUNS (2) has hit the board in all four '22 starts and has lost by a total of approximately two-lengths. Gets an inside post and will try to break through with a victory. AVERYS ROCKET (4) beat the top pick in last and it's always hard to dismiss Escobedo/Olmstead. MICHAEL B (8) crushed his foes two back when graduating and speed figures are impressive.

11 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Apollitical Jim (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/6-1

2: Rebs Iced Corona (Estrada, Backhaus) 124/9-2

3: Kool Susie (Beverly Jr., Norton) 124/9-5

4: Vos Candy Prince (Quiroz, Hardy) 124/5-1

5: Sawyer Strange (Harr, Hybsha) 124/12-1

6: Shine On Piloto (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/2-1

KOOL SUSIE (3) lost by a nose and neck in last two and speed figures keep improving. Another step forward will make her tough. SHINE ON PILOTO (6) was bet down in debut for good connections but the outside post hasn't been the best lately. VOS CANDY PRINCE (4) has shown steady improvement and faced a monster in last.